Tilaknagar Industries up 6% on foraying into premium whisky segment

Tilaknagar Industries share price today: Tilaknagar Industries share price was in demand on Thursday, November 20, 2025, with the scrip rising as much as 5.55 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹515 per share.

Around 1:10 PM, Tilaknagar Industries shares were trading 3.49 per cent higher at ₹504.95 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.46 per cent higher at 85,574.36 levels.

Why did Tilaknagar Industries shares rise today?

Tilaknagar Industries shares rose today after the company announced its entry into the premium whisky segment with the launch of Seven Islands Pure Malt Whisky.

Crafted from a blend of select Indian and Scottish malts, the new offering marks a major strategic expansion for the 90-year-old spirits maker, long known for shaping India's brandy market with flagship labels such as Mansion House and, more recently, Monarch Legacy Edition. The move also follows the company's acquisition of Imperial Blue, the world's third largest-selling whisky brand, firmly establishing whisky as Tilaknagar's second major growth pillar. "Seven Islands reflects our vision for House of TI, our new vertical which includes our premium portfolio and investments arm. House of TI was created to shape our premium and craft-led portfolio, beginning with Monarch Legacy Edition. With Seven Islands, we wanted to bring a new perspective and style to Indian whisky. It felt like the right way to introduce something distinctive, and a meaningful step forward for us as we expand into the whisky category," said Sanaya Dahanukar, marketing manager, Tilaknagar Industries Ltd.

India’s whiskey market The timing of the launch aligns with the strong momentum in India’s whisky market, which continues to dominate the country’s spirits landscape. Whisky accounted for around 66 per cent of total consumption in 2024, according to IWSR, and volumes grew 7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in the first half of 2025 to cross 130 million cases, with premiumisation driving the category forward. Indian whiskies are also gaining traction overseas, signalling rising global interest. For Tilaknagar, historically rooted in brandy leadership, the category offers a timely and compelling expansion opportunity. That said, Seven Islands Pure Malt introduces a style that goes beyond the single-malt trend that has captured consumer attention in recent years.

By blending four single malts, two from India and two from Scotland, the whisky draws on varied distillery characteristics, climatic influences and maturation techniques. Malts from the Himalayan foothills and the Vindhyan ranges bring altitude-driven and tropical ageing notes, while Speyside and Lowland malts add the nuances of two of Scotland’s most iconic whisky regions. This Indo-Scottish combination creates a profile that a single-region malt cannot replicate, offering a fresh direction in India’s fast-premiumising whisky space. The whisky also pays tribute to Mumbai, the company’s long-time home, taking its name from the seven islands that once formed the city. The bottle's design reflects this heritage through cartographic detailing, an anchor emblem and a distinctive V-cut neck that symbolises the coming together of Indian and Scottish malts.