Sunita Tools rises 4% as Avisan Group deal marks naval defence entry

The stock was in demand after it bought a majority stake in Avisan Global Tech and Avisan Engineering Enterprises, Avisan Group companies

Sunita Tools share price
SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 12:37 PM IST
Sunita Tools shares rose 3.5 per cent on the BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹840 per share. At 12:07 PM, Sunita Tools’ shares were trading 3.5 per cent higher at ₹840 per share on BSE. In comparison, BSE Sensex was up 0.33 per cent at 85,469.38.
 
The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹513.24 crore. The stock’s 52-week high was at ₹1,063.8 per share and 52-week low at ₹527.1. 

Why were Sunita Tools shares rising in trade?

The stock was in demand after it bought a majority stake in Avisan Global Tech and Avisan Engineering Enterprises, Avisan Group companies.
 
With this acquisition, Sunita Tools ventures into the naval and shipbuilding part of the defence industry. The Avisan Group specialises in weapons installation, shipbuilding, ship retrofitting, and other naval defence activities.
 
The Avisan Group reported combined sales of over ₹6.27 crore in FY25 and has an order book exceeding ₹20.53 crore from reputable defence and shipbuilding clients, including the Navy Weapons Dept, Hindustan Shipyard, Goa Shipyard, Cummins, and Larsen & Toubro, according to the filing. 
 
These orders involve installing various weapon systems on naval ships, replacing the main surveillance radar on INS Vikrant, upgrading sonar radars and other weapon systems on naval vessels, and installing missile systems on naval ships.  ALSO READ | Gretex Corporate Services rises 5% as arm Gretex Share Broking plans IPO 
Sunita Tools and Avisan aim to capitalise on the growing opportunities in the shipbuilding, ship retrofitting, and naval defence industries, expecting substantial growth in the coming years.
 
Sunita Tools is an engineering and mould-based industry, offering unparalleled customised solutions to various sectors with a forward-thinking approach to meeting future demands today. Its expertise lies in the manufacture of Ground Plates, Mould Bases, and Precision CNC Machining. The products of the company serve as essential components for the manufacturing industries, spanning automotive, pharmaceutical, electronics, consumer goods, aerospace, defence and numerous other sectors. These industrial capital goods undergo rigorous quality testing to ensure they meet industry standards before reaching our clients, aerospace parts and empty artillery shells. 
 
The company’s strength lies in its ability to deliver customised, high-quality products, offer expert guidance throughout the design and manufacturing process, and provide comprehensive after-sales technical support. 

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Buzzing stocksBSE SensexNSE NiftyNifty50stock market trading

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 12:22 PM IST

