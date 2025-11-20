Transrail Lighting shares gain 3% on ₹548-crore order win; details here

Shares of Transrail Lighting Ltd. rose over 3 per cent on Thursday after the company won orders worth ₹548 crore and added a new country in the MENA region.

Shares of the company rose for the second straight session and currently trade at 1 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has risen 20 per cent this year, compared to a 10.4 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Transrail Lighting has a total market capitalisation of ₹8,608.50 crore.

Transrail Lighting bags new orders

Transrail Lighting said it secured new orders worth ₹548 crore, including a major international transmission line EPC project in a new country within the MENA region.

The turnkey EPC firm, which operates across power transmission and distribution, civil, railways, poles and lighting, and solar EPC, said the latest wins take its cumulative order inflows for FY26 to more than ₹4,285 crore, reflecting strong momentum across key segments.

The company also holds an L1 position of ₹2,575 crore, providing additional visibility on future inflows for the remainder of the financial year.