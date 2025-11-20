Transrail Lighting shares gain 3% on ₹548-crore order win; details here
Transrail Lighting said it secured new orders worth ₹548 crore, including a major international transmission line EPC project in a new country within the MENA regionSI Reporter Mumbai
Shares of Transrail Lighting Ltd. rose over 3 per cent on Thursday after the company won orders worth ₹548 crore and added a new country in the MENA region.
The heavy electrical equipment maker's stock rose as much as 3.2 per cent during the day to ₹652.5 per share, the biggest intraday rise since November 14 this year. The Transrail Lighting stock
pared gains to trade 2.5 per cent higher at ₹648 apiece, compared to a 0.43 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 12:38 PM.
Shares of the company rose for the second straight session and currently trade at 1 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has risen 20 per cent this year, compared to a 10.4 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Transrail Lighting has a total market capitalisation of ₹8,608.50 crore. CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE
Transrail Lighting bags new orders
Transrail Lighting said it secured new orders worth ₹548 crore, including a major international transmission line EPC project in a new country within the MENA region.
The turnkey EPC firm, which operates across power transmission and distribution, civil, railways, poles and lighting, and solar EPC, said the latest wins take its cumulative order inflows for FY26 to more than ₹4,285 crore, reflecting strong momentum across key segments.
The company also holds an L1 position of ₹2,575 crore, providing additional visibility on future inflows for the remainder of the financial year.
"With cumulative FY26 inflows now at more than ₹4,285 crore and an L1 position of ₹2,575 crore, we continue to strengthen our visibility for the coming quarters. We remain focused on selective bidding, disciplined execution and expanding our footprint across priority geographies," said Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Randeep Narang. ALSO READ | Dredging Corp surges 10%, Knowledge Marine hits 52-wk high; here's why
Transrail Lighting Q2 results
The company reported a 65.1 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to ₹90.98 crore for Q2FY26, driven by a 43.6 per cent rise in revenue from operations to ₹1,534.25 crore compared with Q2 FY25. Profit before tax rose 44.2 per cent to ₹125.02 crore, up from ₹86.68 crore in the same quarter last year.
Ebitda increased 34 per cent to ₹186 crore, compared with ₹139 crore in Q2 FY25. The Ebitda margin, however, declined to 11.93 per cent from 12.73 per cent a year earlier.
The company’s unexecuted order book stood at ₹15,116 crore as of 30 September 2025, a 46 per cent year-on-year increase, indicating strong business visibility. Including L1 orders, the total order book stood at ₹17,799 crore. Fresh order inflows during the quarter rose 62 per cent year-on-year to ₹1,992 crore.
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times Subscribe
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
Seamless Access Across All Devices