Manappuram Finance shares rise 3% after posting Q1 results; Details

Manappuram Finance Q1 results
Manappuram Finance management commentary:
- The company is in talks with banks to explore co-lending partnerships, with a focus on the gold loan segment.
- The company intends to leverage its gold loan branches under Asirvad to enable these collaborations, and may gradually introduce gold loans in select Asirvad MFI branches to further broaden its product reach.
- Asirvad has resumed MFI disbursements with stricter underwriting norms, prioritising lending in centers with stronger collection performance.
- Deal with BAIN Capital announced earlier this year is progressing as planned, with the CCI approval already in place. The company is currently awaiting RBI approval, which is expected by next month.
- Management anticipates gold loan growth in FY26 to exceed FY25 levels. We project a 26 per cent increase in gold loan disbursements for FY26. The company shared that small-ticket gold loans.
What to do with Manappuram Finance shares?
