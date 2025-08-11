Manappuram Finance shares rise 3% after posting Q1 results; Details

Manappuram Finance shares rose 2.6 per cent on Monday, August 11, 2025, and logged an intra-day high at ₹265.3 per share on BSE. The buying interest on the counter came after the company posted Q1 results on Friday, after market hours.

At 10:57 AM, Manappuram Finance share price was up 2.3 per cent at ₹264.5 per share on BSE. In comparison, the Sensex was 0.41 per cent higher at 80,186.72.

Manappuram Finance Q1 results

In Q1, Manappuram Finance reported a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of ₹138.38 crore, as compared to ₹554.62 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y), down 75 per cent. The company’s consolidated revenue from operations in the first quarter stood at ₹2,262.39 crore, as against ₹2,488 crore in the year-ago period, down 9 per cent.