Siemens slips 3% on reporting mixed Q3; should you stay invested?

Siemens Q3 results recap Siemens, a heavy electrical equipment company, shares slipped 3.4 per cent on Monday, August 11, 2025, and logged an intra-day low at ₹2,925.05 per share on BSE. The selling pressure on the counter came after the company posted mixed Q3 results, on Friday, after market hours. At 9:26 AM, Siemens share price was up 2.73 per cent at ₹2,947.9 per share on BSE. In comparison, the Sensex was 0.25 per cent higher at 80,057.11.

In Q3, Siemens reported a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of ₹422.9 crore, as compared to ₹577.7 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y), down 26.7 per cent. The company’s consolidated revenue from operations in the first quarter stood at ₹4,346.8 crore, as against ₹3,763 crore in the year-ago period, up 15.5 per cent.

The board also decided to change the financial year of the company from the existing October-September to April-March. The current financial year is changed to October 1, 2024, to March 31, 2026 (18 months), and, thereafter, the financial year of the company shall be from April 1 to March 31, every year. Siemens Q3 results analysis: Brokerage view Nuvama Institutional Equities | Hold | Target ₹3,170 The brokerage builds 11 per cent revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) and 12–12.5 per cent operating profit margin (OPM) over FY24–27E, and assigns a 45x PE to FY27E, yielding an unchanged target price. It continues to prefer high-growth SIEM energy business (separate listing recently) led by the ongoing Power Transmission and Distribution (T&D) capex super-cycle.