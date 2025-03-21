Manappuram Finance shares rallied 6 per cent to Rs 230 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Friday’s intra-day trade after the US-based private equity (PE) giant Bain Capital announced on Thursday that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire joint control of the gold financier, by purchasing an 18 per cent stake for Rs 4,385 crore.

The stock price of the non-banking finance company is trading close to its record high level of Rs 230.40 touched on July 19, 2024, exchange data shows. At 09:24 AM, the stock was trading 1.5 per cent higher at Rs 220.68, as compared to the 0.13 per cent decline in the Nifty 50. A combined 24.42 million equity shares have changed hands on the NSE and BSE.

A strategic deal with Bain Capital Asia will see the PE firm invest Rs 4,385 crore, through a preferential allotment of shares at Rs 236 per share , which is a 30 per cent premium to the weighted average price, to acquire an 18 per cent stake in the company. Bain Capital will gain joint promoter status and a board seat, triggering an open offer for an additional 26 per cent, potentially increasing its stake to over 40 per cent.

ALSO READ | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex climbs 240 pts to 76,600; Nifty at 23,260; Pharma, Health gain Post-deal, existing promoters will hold 28.9 per cent. The board also approved acquiring a 99.9 per cent stake in Manappuram Asset Finance. Additionally, Asirvad Microfinance’s proposed IPO has been withdrawn.

The open offer price has been fixed at Rs 236 per share. Depending on the open offer subscription, Bain Capital’s post-investment stake will range between 18 per cent and 41.7 per cent on a fully diluted basis (including shares issued upon the exercise of warrants).

The deal will be executed through Bain Capital affiliates — BC Asia Investments XXV and BC Asia Investments XIV (Bain Capital) — in partnership with the existing promoters, who will remain fully invested. This strategic investment aims to fuel the company’s next phase of growth and drive transformation by enhancing operational efficiency, strengthening leadership, and expanding its presence across key segments.

Bain Capital has a track record of scaling and running businesses in partnership with existing promoters in India. Notable past partnerships include 360 One WAM, L&T Finance, and Axis Bank in the financial services sector.

Also Read

The deal with Bain Capital is expected to bring further operational efficiencies as well as better governance in the company, ICICI Securities said in a note.

ALSO READ | FIIs net buy Rs 11,586 cr worth index futures in 4 days amid short-covering Meanwhile, according to reports, CLSA maintains an ‘Outperform’ rating on Manappuram Finance stock, and raises the target price to Rs 270. While DAM Capital maintains a ‘Buy’ rating, and raises the target price to Rs 255.

This substantial capital infusion is expected to strengthen Manappuram Finance’s financial position, enabling the company to enhance operational efficiencies and expand its footprint across key segments, including gold loans, vehicle finance, MSME lending, and microfinance. The joint control of Bain Capital will provide strategic guidance and expertise, facilitating the company's next phase of growth, analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said.

Onboarding a strategic investor and granting joint control for the company’s next phase of growth is a positive step, especially considering the limited visibility on succession planning (more from a business perspective rather than just as a promoter). However, we will still need to monitor the execution under Bain Capital’s control as it will have to navigate the deeply ingrained processes and culture at MGFL to successfully deliver a turnaround. The first step in this direction will be to identify and appoint a professional CEO (for MGFL standalone and, where needed, for its group companies), who can then build a strong senior management team, the brokerage firm said in the company update.

While valuations are indeed attractive, what will be important for a re-rating (beyond the open offer price of Rs 236/share) is for investors to gain greater confidence in this strategic transformation attempt at MGFL, analysts said.