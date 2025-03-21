FIIs net buy Rs 11,586 cr worth index futures in 4 days amid short-covering

FIIs net bought 35,901 contracts of Nifty futures and 31,258 contracts of Bank Nifty in the last 4 days; DIIs bullish bets in index futures at highest in more than a year, shows NSE F&O data.

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment(Photo: Shutterstock)