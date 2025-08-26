Mangal Electrical IPO listing on Aug 28; here's what latest GMP hints at

Mangal Electrical IPO listing forecast: Shares of transformer components manufacturer Mangal Electrical Industries are scheduled to list on Dalal Street on Thursday, August 28, 2025. The company, which specialises in transformer parts and related services, launched its initial public offering (IPO) last week and received a favourable response from investors. The issue was oversubscribed 9.46 times, reflecting moderate demand across investor categories.

Despite the solid subscription numbers, early indicators from the grey market suggest a subdued listing. Ahead of the official debut, Mangal Electrical’s unlisted shares were trading at around ₹578 apiece in the unofficial market. This implies a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹17, or about 3.03 per cent over the IPO issue price of ₹561 per share.

If these grey market trends hold, the stock may open with modest gains, potentially delivering around 3 percent returns to investors who were allotted shares. However, as the grey market operates outside the regulated financial system, these figures should be interpreted with caution and not treated as reliable forecasts of listing performance. Mangal Electrical IPO details The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 7.1 million equity shares. Shares were offered in a price band of ₹533 to ₹561, with a minimum application size of 26 shares. The subscription window remained open from August 20 to August 22, and the basis of allotment was finalised on August 25. The company fixed the issue price at ₹561 per share, the upper end of the band.