Sona BLW shares rise on securing PLI nod for three EV traction motors

Shares of the company are up for the third straight session and currently trade at 1.5 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen by 22.7 per cent so far this year, compared to a 5 per cent gain in Nifty50. Sona BLW has a total market capitalisation of ₹28,574.30 crore.

Sona BLW secures PLI certification for EV traction motors

The company said that it has received certification for three additional products under the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for the Automobile and Auto Component Industry in India.

The approvals include two certifications for traction motors designed for electric three-wheelers and one certification for a traction motor for electric two-wheelers, according to an exchange filing.

Sona BLW Q1FY26 results

Sona BLW’s consolidated revenue for the June quarter of the current financial year (Q1FY26) came in at ₹850.9 crore, marking a 5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline. This was primarily led by weakness in the Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) segment, where revenue plunged 25 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹210.6 crore. Despite this, BEV contributed 28 per cent of the overall revenue in the quarter, reflecting the company’s continued focus on electrification.