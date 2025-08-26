HUL, Britannia, Nestle gain up to 3%. Is this good time to buy FMCG stocks?

FMCG share price movement today

Shares of fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies were in focus and rallied up to 3 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Tuesday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise weak market. The Indian government has said that big GST rate reforms are on the way, marking the second major fiscal stimulus in FY26 after personal income tax cuts, which in turn is likely to boost consumption.

Britannia Industries, Hindustan Unilever (HUL) and Nestle India rallied in the range of 2 per cent to 3 per cent. ITC, Marico, Godrej Consumer Products, Tata Consumer Products, Dabur India and Colgate Palmolive were trading higher by up to 1 per cent.

ALSO READ: US tariffs, FII selling among reasons why Sensex, Nifty are falling today At 12:39 PM; Nifty FMCG index, the sole gainer among sectoral indices, was up 0.91 per cent, as compared to 0.72 per cent decline in the Nifty 50. Since August 18, in the past seven trading days, FMCG has outperformed the market by soaring 3 per cent after the government proposed GST 2.0 reforms. The Nifty 50 index was up less than 1 per cent during the same period. Brokerages view on FMCG sector/GST 2.0 reforms The government has proposed GST 2.0 reforms recently which aims to rationalize the current multi-slab structure into a simpler framework, with two main rates of 5 per cent and 18 per cent, and a higher 40 per cent slab for luxury and sin goods. The aim is to make products more affordable domestically and is likely to boost consumption especially amidst the approaching festive season.

Cut in GST rate will lead to reduced product price in the hands of end consumers resulting in improvement in the sales volume in the quarters ahead, analysts at ICICI Securities said. Key beneficiaries are Tata Consumer Products, Dabur India, Nestle India and Hatsun Agro, the brokerage firm said. According to Motilal Oswal Financial Services, the GST Council is expected to meet on 3rd-4th September 2025 to finalize the new rate structure. If finalized, the new rates can be notified in a few days. This GST Council meet is likely to have been preponed to ensure that the industry does not lose the crucial festive season sales (beginning in September 2025). Once this proposal is passed by the GST Council, the rate change can be notified in a few days and the implementation date can be announced.

However, analysts at Ambit Capital see a negligible direct impact on consumer staples, as most of them fall within the 5 per cent/18 per cent slab, and a few large categories are present in the 12 per cent tax slab, which may be eliminated. Any change from 18 per cent to 5 per cent would be a positive, though. Amongst larger categories, juices, carbonated drinks and packaged foods could see a slab change - positive for Dabur and Nestle. Prima facie, sentimentally positive as other categories which might see tax decrease would lead to slightly higher in-hand income, but we await the fine print, the brokerage firm said.