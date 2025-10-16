Home / Markets / News / Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals shares soar 9% on Q2 results; details

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals shares soar 9% on Q2 results; details

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals share price zoomed 8.83 per cent to log an intra-day high of ₹154.55 per share on the BSE on Thursday

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals share price
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 12:08 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals share price

 
Shares of Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Company were in demand on the bourses on Thursday, October 16, following the company’s announcement of its financial results for the second quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q2FY26).
 
The company’s share price climbed 8.83 per cent to log an intra-day high of ₹154.55 per share on the BSE on Thursday. The counter continued to trade higher. At 11:40 AM on Thursday, the company’s shares were trading at ₹145.60 per share, up 2.54 per cent over the previous close of ₹142 per share on the BSE.
 
During the session, a combined total of nearly 3.52 million equity shares of Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals, worth about ₹500.26 crore, changed hands on the BSE and NSE. The company’s market capitalization stood at nearly ₹25,491.55 crore on the BSE.
 
That said, BSE data suggests that the EPS based on the previous four trailing quarters for the scrip stands at zero.

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Q2FY26 results

During the quarter under review, the company reported a net profit after tax (PAT) of ₹974.66 crore against a net loss of ₹402.90 crore reported during the same quarter of the previous financial year.
 
The company’s revenue from operations rose 23.8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹26,029.19 crore in Q2FY26 from ₹21,026.06 crore reported in Q2FY25.
 
On the flip side, total expenses also increased to ₹25,054.53 crore, up 16.9 per cent Y-o-Y from ₹21,428.96 crore reported in Q2FY25.
 
On a half-year basis, the company’s revenue from operations rose to ₹46,941 crore from ₹56,075 crore reported in H1FY25. The company posted a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹367 crore, while it had recorded a net loss of ₹617 crore in the first half of the previous fiscal year.
 
Among other major highlights during the quarter, the company processed new crude oil (API = 31.00) from the Kuwait Neutral Zone for the first time in September 2025. Further, the Devangonthi terminal achieved the highest monthly dispatch of 65.40 TKL during September 2025, compared to 57.90 TKL in May 2025.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex hold 83K; Nifty above 25,450; Realty, Cons Durables shares shine

Bumper debut! Rubicon Research lists at 29% premium, beats GMP estimates

Axis Bank stock: Valuations attractive despite one-time Q2 hit, say experts

Gold price rally 735 days young; more upside amid intermittent dips: WGC

Sebi alleges insider trading in Indian Energy Exchange derivatives

Topics :Buzzing stocksMangalore Refinery and PetrochemicalsStock movemnetShare priceshare market

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 11:55 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story