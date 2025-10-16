Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals shares soar 9% on Q2 results; details

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals share price

The company’s share price climbed 8.83 per cent to log an intra-day high of ₹154.55 per share on the BSE on Thursday. The counter continued to trade higher. At 11:40 AM on Thursday, the company’s shares were trading at ₹145.60 per share, up 2.54 per cent over the previous close of ₹142 per share on the BSE.

During the session, a combined total of nearly 3.52 million equity shares of Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals, worth about ₹500.26 crore, changed hands on the BSE and NSE. The company’s market capitalization stood at nearly ₹25,491.55 crore on the BSE. That said, BSE data suggests that the EPS based on the previous four trailing quarters for the scrip stands at zero. Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Q2FY26 results During the quarter under review, the company reported a net profit after tax (PAT) of ₹974.66 crore against a net loss of ₹402.90 crore reported during the same quarter of the previous financial year.