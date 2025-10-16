Thursday, October 16, 2025 | 09:13 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals reports consolidated net profit of Rs 627.36 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals reports consolidated net profit of Rs 627.36 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales decline 9.29% to Rs 22648.57 crore

Net profit of Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals reported to Rs 627.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 696.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 9.29% to Rs 22648.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 24967.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales22648.5724967.87 -9 OPM %6.57-1.90 -PBDT1334.32-713.37 LP PBT963.35-1055.72 LP NP627.36-696.94 LP

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

