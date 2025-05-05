Manoj Jewellers IPO opens for subscription; check GMP, key dates, lot size

Manoj Jewellers IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Manoj Jewellers opened for subscription today, May 5, 2025. The company aims to raise ₹16.20 crore through a fresh issue of 3.0 million equity shares. There is no offer for sale (OFS) component. The company has reserved 50 per cent of the issue for retail investors and the remaining portion for other investors including corporate bodies or institutions, qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) and non-institutional investors (NIIs), according to the Theof Manoj Jewellers opened for subscription today, May 5, 2025. The company aims to raise ₹16.20 crore through a fresh issue of 3.0 million equity shares. There is no offer for sale (OFS) component.The company has reserved 50 per cent of the issue for retail investors and the remaining portion for other investors including corporate bodies or institutions, qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) and non-institutional investors (NIIs), according to the red herring prospectus (RHP)

Manoj Jewellers IPO price band, lot size

The company has fixed the price band at ₹54 per equity share. The minimum lot size for an application is 200 shares. A retail investor can bid for a minimum of one lot with a minimum investment amount of ₹1,08,000. The minimum investment required for high-net-worth individuals is ₹2,16,000 for two lots.

Manoj Jewellers IPO key dates

The issue will close for bidding on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. The basis of the allotment of shares is likely to be finalised on Thursday, May 8, 2025. Shares of Manoj Jewellers are scheduled to be listed on the BSE SME platform tentatively on Monday. May 12, 2025.

Manoj Jewellers IPO registrar, lead manager

Skyline Financial Services is the registrar for the issue. Jawa Capital Services is the sole book-running lead manager.

Manoj Jewellers IPO GMP

Ahead of the opening, the unlisted shares of Manoj Jewellers were trading flat at ₹54 each in the grey market , which is also the IPO price, according to sources tracking unofficial market activities.

Manoj Jewellers IPO objective

According to the RHP, the company aims to utilise Rs 13.23 crore from the net issue proceeds for repayment or prepayment of certain borrowings availed by our company. The remaining ₹1.67 crore will be used for general corporate purposes.

About Manoj Jewellers

Manoj Jewellers is engaged in the retail and wholesale business of jewellery and ornaments made from gold and diamonds, embellished with precious and semiprecious stones. It offers a wide range of products including rings, earrings, armlets, pendants, gajrahs, nose rings, bracelets, chains, necklaces, bangles, and other wedding jewellery pieces. Currently, the company has two showrooms in Chennai.

Manoj Jewellers financial overview

In the fiscal year 2023-24 (FY24), Manoj Jewellers reported revenue from operations of ₹43.35 crore, up 218 per cent growth year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹13.63 crore in FY23. It reported a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹3.24 crore in FY24, up around four times from ₹62.36 lakh in the previous fiscal.