Arunaya Organics IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, likely listing

Arunaya Organics IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, likely listing

Once the allotment of Arunaya Organics IPO shares is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of the NSE and Bigshare Services, the registrar for the IPO

Last Updated : May 05 2025 | 9:07 AM IST

Arunaya Organics IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment of shares for Arunaya Organics is expected to be finalised today, Monday, May 5, 2025. The initial public offering (IPO) of Arunaya Organics, which closed its three-day subscription window on Friday, May 2, received a muted response from investors, with the offering being oversubscribed by nearly 2.53 times.
 
Once the allotment of Arunaya Organics IPO shares is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of the NSE and Bigshare Services, the registrar for the IPO. Alternatively, investors can follow these direct links to check the Arunaya Organics IPO allotment status online:
 
 

Check Arunaya Organics IPO allotment status on NSE:

 

Check Arunaya Organics IPO allotment status on Bigshare Services:

 

Arunaya Organics IPO details

The SME offering, valued at around ₹33.99 crore, comprises a fresh issue of 5.26 million equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS), with promoter Shivali Agrawal divesting 0.6 million equity shares. The public issue was open for subscription from Tuesday, April 29, 2025, to Friday, May 2, 2025. It was available at a price band of ₹55-58 per share, with a lot size of 2,000 shares.

Arunaya Organics will not receive any proceeds from the OFS; these will go to the promoter selling shares. The company plans to utilize the proceeds from the fresh issue to set up a new manufacturing facility located at D-3/26/3, Dahej III, Industrial Estate, Dahej-392130, Vagra, Bharuch, Gujarat (Proposed Greenfield Project), and for funding the company’s working capital requirements. The proceeds will also be used for general corporate purposes.
 

Arunaya Organics IPO grey market premium (GMP), listing date

The unlisted shares of Arunaya Organics were trading flat at ₹58 apiece, according to sources tracking unofficial market activities. Therefore, the grey market premium (GMP) for the Arunaya Organics IPO remains nil as of Monday, May 5.
 
Shares of Arunaya Organics are expected to debut on the NSE SME platform tentatively on Wednesday, May 6, 2025. The current GMP trend indicates a flat listing of the company's shares. However, it is important to note that GMP is an unregulated market indicator and should not be relied upon for determining the company’s market performance.
 

About Arunaya Organics

Arunaya Organics is engaged in the trading and manufacturing of different types of dyes and their intermediates. A significant portion of the company's revenue is generated from outsourcing its key function, i.e., the manufacturing of finished products, to its group company, Chinmay Chemicals. The company supplies a comprehensive range of products, including reactive, acid, direct, basic, and solvent dyes, as well as dye intermediates. Arunaya Organics' production facility, located at C-8, GIDC Estate, Naroda, Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India, has an annual capacity of approximately 30 metric tons per annum.
 

