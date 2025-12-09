Marico aims to double revenue, targets mid-teens earnings growth: Emkay

Emkay Global Financial has reiterated its ‘Buy’ rating on Marico with a target price of ₹850, valuing the stock at 50x Sep-26E P/E. After meeting the company’s management to assess its medium-term outlook and guidance, the brokerage said it continues to see Marico strengthening its portfolio in line with evolving consumer trends, while building new growth engines and improving profitability.

Management is maintaining its ambition to double revenue over the next five years and to become a globally recognised digital FMCG company, targeting the number 2 position in India after Honasa in the digital-first space. The company is also aiming for a mid-teens earnings compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the same period.

Focus on low-teens growth in the next five years

As outlined in Marico’s FY25 annual report, the company is targeting low-to-mid-teens CAGR in revenue over the next five years, led by a blend of organic and inorganic growth.