Home / Markets / News / Marico aims to double revenue, targets mid-teens earnings growth: Emkay

Marico aims to double revenue, targets mid-teens earnings growth: Emkay

As outlined in Marico's FY25 annual report, the company is targeting low-to-mid-teens CAGR in revenue over the next five years, led by a blend of organic and inorganic growth

Marico share price
Photo: Shutterstock
Sirali Gupta Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 10:58 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Emkay Global Financial has reiterated its ‘Buy’ rating on Marico with a target price of ₹850, valuing the stock at 50x Sep-26E P/E. After meeting the company’s management to assess its medium-term outlook and guidance, the brokerage said it continues to see Marico strengthening its portfolio in line with evolving consumer trends, while building new growth engines and improving profitability.
 
Management is maintaining its ambition to double revenue over the next five years and to become a globally recognised digital FMCG company, targeting the number 2 position in India after Honasa in the digital-first space. The company is also aiming for a mid-teens earnings compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the same period.

Focus on low-teens growth in the next five years

As outlined in Marico’s FY25 annual report, the company is targeting low-to-mid-teens CAGR in revenue over the next five years, led by a blend of organic and inorganic growth.

Marico’s core business in India is likely to see mid-to-high single-digit growth, the food business CAGR of more than 20 per cent, digital brands CAGR of 25 per cent, and international business CAGR in the mid-teens.
 
The only major risk to achieving this aspiration, management cautioned, would be a broader slowdown in overall consumption. However, goods and services tax (GST)-related tailwinds from Q4FY26 are expected to support demand recovery.
 
Marico continues to see pressure at the bottom end of the urban consumer pyramid, where income growth is more critical than easing expenses, the brokerage noted. At the same time, Project Setu—its initiative to strengthen general trade—has been delivering strong results by:
  • Better addressing assortment needs in kirana/general trade, aiding performance in VAHO (value-added hair oils).
  • Plugging distribution gaps in chemist outlets, food specialty stores and beauty & cosmetics channels.
  • Aligning more closely with quick commerce (Q-Com), where the revenue mix now stands at around 5 per cent.

Margin expansion focus

Marico is targeting a mid-teens earnings CAGR over the next five years with a clear focus on diversifying the sources of profitability. Historically, profitability was heavily skewed towards the coconut oil portfolio; management now aims to gradually rebalance this over the coming five years.
 
Emkay highlights three key levers for margins: 
Easing copra prices:Copra prices have corrected by around 20 per cent from their peak, creating room to improve margins. With the next copra flush expected from March 2026, price stability is anticipated, which is favourable for Marico’s key categories. Management expects margins in H2FY26 to be better than in H1FY26.
 
Profitability in foods: The company is taking corrective actions to enhance profitability in the foods portfolio, which is simultaneously a strong growth engine (20 per cent+ CAGR) and a key future margin contributor.
 
Scaling profitability of digital-first and new-age brands: As digital-first premium personal care and new-age brands move closer to break-even and scale, they are expected to add to overall margins. The company is targeting double-digit operating margins (OPM) from digital-first premium personal care offerings over time, while pushing for improved profitability in foods as well.

Execution remains the key; Marico seen well placed on consumer alignment

Emkay characterises Marico as an “execution play”, pointing to its responsiveness in aligning with evolving consumer needs and emerging consumption trends. Post-Covid, the brokerage believes the company has strengthened its management bench, improving its capability to execute on strategy across core, foods, digital brands, and international markets.
 
Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.
   

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 500 pts, Nifty below 25,800; all sectors in red but PSBs

Nifty Defence cracks below 200-DMA; analysts flag key support at 7,300

DBS flags 3 top risks to global markets in 2026; US tech correction looms

D-St rout extends as Sensex sheds 700 pts, Nifty under 25,800; Here's why

LT Foods slips 7%, hits 6-month low; why is the basmati rice stock falling?

Topics :MaricoBuzzing stocksStock AnalysisNSE NiftyBSE Sensex

First Published: Dec 09 2025 | 10:58 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story