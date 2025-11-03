Home / Markets / News / PNB, HPCL among top 5 stocks in Motilal Oswal quant multi-factor watchlist

PNB, HPCL among top 5 stocks in Motilal Oswal quant multi-factor watchlist

LTI Mindtree stock price: Excels with top-tier quality and a significant earnings surprise, making it a robust choice for investors seeking financial stability and recent positive estimate revisions.

Multi-factor investing combines multiple proven metrics to identify stocks with strong potential, filtering out short-term volatility and focusing on consistent return drivers for the long term.
Neil Jha Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 8:03 AM IST
Quant Multi-Factor Watchlist - November 2025

  Navigating the dynamic stock market demands a robust strategy. Multi-factor investing combines multiple proven metrics to identify stocks with strong potential, filtering out short-term volatility and focusing on consistent return drivers for the long term. This multi-factor ranking approach helps us shortlist the best tactical bets within the MOFSL universe with a Buy rating.
 

What is Multi-Factor Investing?

  Multi-factor investing integrates several investment styles into a single strategy, selecting stocks that excel in: 
·       Value: Stocks trading below their intrinsic worth.
  ·       Quality: Companies with strong financial fundamentals.
  ·       Momentum: Stocks with positive price trends.
  ·       Earnings Surprise: Stocks with recent upward revisions in earnings estimates.
  This approach enhances consistency and reduces the risk of chasing fleeting trends. Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. (MOFSL) employs an in-house Quant model to rank stocks within its research universe, selecting only those with a Buy rating.

Top 5 stocks in Quant Watchlist - November 2025:

  The following stocks, all carrying a 'Buy' rating from MOFSL analysts, rank highest in our Quant model, balancing value, quality, momentum, and earnings surprise:
  1.      LTI Mindtree: Excels with top-tier quality and a significant earnings surprise, making it a robust choice for investors seeking financial stability and recent positive estimate revisions.
  2.      Punjab National Bank: Leads with strong value and an excellent earnings surprise, supported by good momentum, marking it as an attractive opportunity for value-conscious investors.
 
3.      NMDC: Presents a balanced profile with good value, strong momentum, and a significant earnings surprise, offering a resilient and consistent investment opportunity.
 
4.      HPCL: Shows a solid combination of good value, strong momentum, and a positive earnings surprise, positioning it as a dynamic prospect for consistent returns.
 
5.      Indostar Capital: Stands out with exceptional value and a significant earnings surprise, appealing to investors looking for deeply undervalued stocks with recent positive revisions.
 
These stocks represent the top-ranked opportunities within the MOFSL universe, leveraging our multi-factor approach to deliver consistent, high-potential investment ideas for November 2025.
 
(Disclaimer: Neil Jha is the head of quant products, wealth management at Motilal Oswal Financial Services. Views expressed are his own.)

Market technicalsStock callsHPCLPunjab National BankLTIMindtreeNMDCIndoStar CapitalBSE SensexNifty50Markets Sensex NiftyIndian equities

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 8:03 AM IST

