PNB, HPCL among top 5 stocks in Motilal Oswal quant multi-factor watchlist

Quant Multi-Factor Watchlist - November 2025

Navigating the dynamic stock market demands a robust strategy. Multi-factor investing combines multiple proven metrics to identify stocks with strong potential, filtering out short-term volatility and focusing on consistent return drivers for the long term. This multi-factor ranking approach helps us shortlist the best tactical bets within the MOFSL universe with a Buy rating.

What is Multi-Factor Investing?

Multi-factor investing integrates several investment styles into a single strategy, selecting stocks that excel in:

· Value: Stocks trading below their intrinsic worth.

· Quality: Companies with strong financial fundamentals.

· Momentum: Stocks with positive price trends. · Earnings Surprise: Stocks with recent upward revisions in earnings estimates. This approach enhances consistency and reduces the risk of chasing fleeting trends. Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. (MOFSL) employs an in-house Quant model to rank stocks within its research universe, selecting only those with a Buy rating. Top 5 stocks in Quant Watchlist - November 2025: The following stocks, all carrying a 'Buy' rating from MOFSL analysts, rank highest in our Quant model, balancing value, quality, momentum, and earnings surprise:

1. LTI Mindtree: Excels with top-tier quality and a significant earnings surprise, making it a robust choice for investors seeking financial stability and recent positive estimate revisions. 2. Punjab National Bank: Leads with strong value and an excellent earnings surprise, supported by good momentum, marking it as an attractive opportunity for value-conscious investors. 3. NMDC: Presents a balanced profile with good value, strong momentum, and a significant earnings surprise, offering a resilient and consistent investment opportunity. 4. HPCL: Shows a solid combination of good value, strong momentum, and a positive earnings surprise, positioning it as a dynamic prospect for consistent returns.