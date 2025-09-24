SBI, Canara, Indian Bank hit 52-wk highs; PSU Bank index up 1%; here's why

Share price movement of public sector banks today

Shares of public sector banks (PSBs) were in focus, with State Bank of India (SBI), Canara Bank and Indian Bank hitting their respective 52-week highs on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Wednesday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise weak market.

At 10:07 AM; the Nifty PSU Bank index , was the top gainer among sectoral indices, up 1.2 per cent, as compared to 0.25 per cent decline in the Nifty 50. The PSU Bank index hit an intra-day high of 7,543.50, its highest level since June 19, 2024. The Nifty PSU Bank index had hit a record high of 8,053.30 on June 3, 2024.

Why are PSU bank shares outperforming the market? In the past one month, the Nifty PSU Bank index has outperformed the market by surging 8 per cent, as compared to less than 1 per cent rise in the Nifty 50. As per media reports, India is considering raising the foreign investment limit in public sector banks (PSBs) from 20 per cent to attract more capital while retaining a minimum 51 per cent government stake. Policymakers believe this reform can strengthen PSBs into globally competitive institutions as part of the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision. PSBs have shown strong improvement, with gross NPAs falling to 2.58 per cent in March 2025 from 9.11 per cent in March 2021, net profit rising to ₹1.78 trillion from ₹1.04 trillion, and dividend payouts increasing to ₹34,990 crore from ₹20,964 crore.

While a decision on such relaxation is awaited, this could aid diversification in access to capital and valuation, ICICI Securities said in a note. In another development, liquidity in the banking system turned negative this week as tax outflows of ₹2.5–3.0 trillion, including GST and advance taxes, pulled funds out of the system, leaving a deficit of about ₹32,000 crore. The strain pushed overnight rates above the 5.5 per cent repo rate, prompting the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to step in with two ₹1 trillion VRR (variable rate repo) auctions to calm markets. ALSO READ: Prime Focus shares rise 4%, hits all-time high; why is stock in demand? Liquidity recovery is expected by month-end as government spending picks up, supported by ₹60,000 crore cash reserve ratio (CRR) cut infusion and ₹72,000 crore from bond maturities, ICICI Securities said.