Home / Markets / News / SBI, Canara, Indian Bank hit 52-wk highs; PSU Bank index up 1%; here's why

SBI, Canara, Indian Bank hit 52-wk highs; PSU Bank index up 1%; here's why

In the past one month, the Nifty PSU Bank index has outperformed the market by surging 8 per cent, as compared to less than 1 per cent rise in the Nifty 50.

The number of active investors on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) have jumped 44 per cent over the past one year to 47.9 million at the end of September 2024. The surge in active clients is underpinned by the rally in the markets, with the Nifty 50
Illustration: Binay Sinha
Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 11:11 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Share price movement of public sector banks today

 
Shares of public sector banks (PSBs) were in focus, with State Bank of India (SBI), Canara Bank and Indian Bank hitting their respective 52-week highs on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Wednesday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise weak market.
 
At 10:07 AM; the Nifty PSU Bank index, was the top gainer among sectoral indices, up 1.2 per cent, as compared to 0.25 per cent decline in the Nifty 50. The PSU Bank index hit an intra-day high of 7,543.50, its highest level since June 19, 2024.  The Nifty PSU Bank index had hit a record high of 8,053.30 on June 3, 2024.
 
Among individual stocks, SBI hit a 52-week high of ₹880.50, gaining 1 per cent on the NSE in intra-day trade.  The bank surpassed its previous high of ₹875.50 touched on December 6, 2024. Shares of SBI are seen inching towards its all-time high of ₹912.10, hit on June 6, 2024.
 
Indian Bank hit a new high of ₹716.80, surging 3 per cent in intra-day trade, while Canara Bank was up 2 per cent to hit a 52-week high of ₹124.35 on the NSE. Bank of Baroda and Punjab National Bank, up 1 per cent each, were also quoting close to their respective 52-week highs.  FOLLOW STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES

Why are PSU bank shares outperforming the market?

 
In the past one month, the Nifty PSU Bank index has outperformed the market by surging 8 per cent, as compared to less than 1 per cent rise in the Nifty 50.
 
As per media reports, India is considering raising the foreign investment limit in public sector banks (PSBs) from 20 per cent to attract more capital while retaining a minimum 51 per cent government stake. Policymakers believe this reform can strengthen PSBs into globally competitive institutions as part of the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision. 
 
PSBs have shown strong improvement, with gross NPAs falling to 2.58 per cent in March 2025 from 9.11 per cent in March 2021, net profit rising to ₹1.78 trillion from ₹1.04 trillion, and dividend payouts increasing to ₹34,990 crore from ₹20,964 crore.
 
While a decision on such relaxation is awaited, this could aid diversification in access to capital and valuation, ICICI Securities said in a note.
 
In another development, liquidity in the banking system turned negative this week as tax outflows of ₹2.5–3.0 trillion, including GST and advance taxes, pulled funds out of the system, leaving a deficit of about ₹32,000 crore. The strain pushed overnight rates above the 5.5 per cent repo rate, prompting the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to step in with two ₹1 trillion VRR (variable rate repo) auctions to calm markets.
 
Liquidity recovery is expected by month-end as government spending picks up, supported by ₹60,000 crore cash reserve ratio (CRR) cut infusion and ₹72,000 crore from bond maturities, ICICI Securities said.  ALSO READ: Prime Focus shares rise 4%, hits all-time high; why is stock in demand? 
Currently, PSBs are relatively better placed than PVBs on available liquidity, according to analysts at Systematix Institutional Equities.
 
Despite the US tariff impositions having disrupted exports, CRISIL expects advances for the banking sector to grow at 11 per cent to 12 per cent in FY26. Systematix Institutional Equities said its comfort on advances growth comes from RBI’s efforts to improve liquidity in the system and central government’s measures to enhance economic growth. 
 
Meanwhile, PSBs are faring well on new NPA flows, with their annualized gross slippage ratios in control. Given public sector banks’ steadily improving operational parameters and in many aspects becoming at par or even better to private sector banks we see a long-term structural trend building up for PSBs. Given their discount in valuation as compared to private peers there seems to be a strong possibility of re-rating, the brokerage firm said in the banking sector report.
   

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Prime Focus shares rise 4%, hits all-time high; why is stock in demand?

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 350 pts, Nifty below 25,100; IT, financials drag; PSBs shine

Dilip Buildcon shares gain 5% as JV secures ₹1,115-crore contract

Goldman Sachs, Nomura bet big on this ₹1,250-cr IPO; should you do it too?

Sudarshan Chemical hits all time high on posting Q1 results; check details

Topics :The Smart InvestorSBI stockNifty PSU Bank Bank of BarodaCanara BankIndian Bankstock market tradingMarket trends

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 10:47 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story