Sensex, Nifty fall 0.8% as US bond yield spike triggers global selloff

Indian equities fell on Thursday, joining a global equity sell-off as concerns over the US fiscal situation and rising bond yields triggered heavy foreign portfolio investor (FPI) selling.

The Sensex ended the session at 80,952, down 645 points or 0.8 per cent, while the Nifty closed at 24,610, falling 204 points or 0.8 per cent.

For the week, the Sensex declined by 1.7 per cent and the Nifty by 1.6 per cent. The total market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms fell by ₹2.2 trillion to ₹439 trillion. Although India VIX — a gauge of market volatility — declined by 1.7 per cent on the day to 17.3, it rose by 4.3 per cent for the week.

Investor concerns have intensified over the impact of President Donald Trump’s tax and spending bill, narrowly passed by the US House of Representatives. The bill, which fulfils many of Trump’s populist promises, is expected to add approximately $3.8 trillion to the US government’s $36.2 trillion debt over the next decade.

These concerns led to a downgrade of the US sovereign credit rating by Moody’s last week. In response, longer-dated US bond yields surged, with the 30-year US bond yield trading at 5.10 per cent — the highest level since October 2023. Rising yields make US bonds more attractive and tend to trigger FPI outflows from emerging markets such as India.

On Thursday, FPIs were net sellers to the tune of ₹5,045 crore, while domestic institutions bought equities worth ₹3,715 crore. Earlier in the week, on Tuesday, FPIs had sold shares worth ₹10,016 crore.

The dollar index rose marginally and stood at 99.8. Although gold prices declined slightly on the day, they have risen 3 per cent this week and were trading at $3,302 per ounce.

The trajectory of Indo-US trade talks and the progress of the monsoon are likely to influence market direction going forward.

"The key benchmark indices witnessed declines amid US fiscal concerns that the proposed budget bill could significantly increase national debt, pushing US treasury yields higher due to tepid long-term bond demand. Adding to the pressure, a major credit rating agency's downgrade of the US credit outlook sparked broad-based sell-offs across Asian markets. Despite a notable improvement in India’s PMI in May and an uptick in the fiscal scenario, ongoing uncertainty around US–India trade negotiations and persistent global market volatility are likely to keep Indian equities in a consolidation phase in the near term," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Market breadth remained weak, with 2,275 stocks declining and 1,661 advancing on the BSE.

Barring three, all sectoral indices on the BSE ended the day in the red. Reliance Industries, which fell 1.36 per cent, was the biggest drag on the Sensex, followed by Mahindra & Mahindra, which declined 2.6 per cent.

"The decline was primarily driven by weak global sentiment, particularly from US markets, in the absence of significant domestic triggers. Additionally, the recent outflow of foreign funds has further weighed on market sentiment. Going forward, the Nifty must hold above its 20-day EMA support near 24,450. A breach of this level may trigger further profit-taking, potentially dragging the index down to the 24,100 mark," said Ajit Mishra, Senior Vice-President, Research, Religare Broking.