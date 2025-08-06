Nifty futures fall, oil rises after US tariffs on India over Russian energy

The Nifty futures fell and crude prices rose after US President Donald Trump on Wednesday issued an executive order imposing an additional 25 per cent tariff on goods from India over its purchase of Russian energy.

The Gift Nifty futures declined up to 0.9 per cent before recovering and were trading at 24,535 — down 95.5 points or 0.39 per cent — as of 8:45 pm. Oil prices climbed, with Brent crude trading at $69.2, up 0.85 per cent. The benchmark Nifty ended Wednesday’s session at 24,574, down 75 points or 0.3 per cent. The latest tariffs are in addition to the 25 per cent tariffs already in place.