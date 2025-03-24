Markets rise for sixth straight day; Nifty up 5.6%, erases 2025 losses

Benchmark indices on Monday extended their gains for the sixth consecutive session, driven by hopes that the next round of US President Donald Trump's trade tariffs will be more measured.

Rising investors' appetite for beaten-down stocks and a revival in foreign portfolio investor (FPI) buying also boosted sentiment.

The Sensex closed at 77,894, up 1,079 points or 1.4 per cent. The Nifty 50 index ended the session higher at 23,658, with a gain of 308 points or 1.3 per cent, wiping out all the losses made during calendar 2025.

Both indices have risen 5.6 per cent over the last six sessions but are still down about 10 per cent from record highs hit late-September.

The total market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms increased by Rs 5 trillion, reaching Rs 418 trillion.

News reports indicated that US President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs are likely to be more targeted and less sweeping than initially feared. Investors had been concerned that Trump's tariff plans could lead to an all-out trade war. Trump is expected to unveil the reciprocal tariffs on April 2.

"The domestic market experienced a robust rally, spurred by value buying as valuations returned to long-term averages and early indications of earnings growth recovery emerged. Increased government spending and expected monetary easing are anticipated to boost optimism in rate-sensitive sectors such as banking, NBFCs, auto, consumer durables, and real estate, leading to potential outperformance," said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services.

Last week, the Nifty 50 index had surged over 4 per cent last week marking the Sensex’s best weekly performance since July 22, 2022, and the Nifty 50’s strongest rally since February 5, 2021.The Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 had jumped 7.7 per cent and 8.6 per cent, respectively—their strongest gains since 2020.

Investor sentiment received a boost after FPIs resumed buying last week, becoming net buyers in three sessions. On Friday, they were net buyers to the tune of Rs 5,263 crore, the highest single-day buying since February 19.

Last week’s jump comes after sustained selling since late September as the post-pandemic equity rally had pushed valuations to lofty levels. Disappointing corporate earnings during the July-September and October-December quarter and record selloff by FPIs exacerbated the downturn, with the Nifty post losses for five straight months.

Concerns over potential shifts in US trade policy drove US bond yields higher and strengthened the dollar, prompting foreign portfolio investors to pull back from emerging markets like India. After Trump's inauguration, the imposition of trade tariffs intensified investor unease, accelerating a shift from risk assets to safe havens like gold.

Despite the recent gains, market experts remain sceptical about the sustainability of the current rally. A fund manager, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the latest news from the US has helped remove some of the negativity associated with what could happen next week. "One always gets that 4-5 per cent bounce after markets reach an oversold stage. There is a bit of risk on sentiment globally, but there is no catalyst thereafter in terms of earnings," the fund manager added.

The India Vix index rose 9 per cent to 13.7, signalling some caution after the recent run up.

HDFC Bank, which rose 1.7 per cent, and Reliance Industries, which rose 1.9 per cent, were the top contributors to Sensex gains. Reliance Industries' stock declined 24 per cent from September 27 to March 4 but has since gained 12 per cent.

Kotak Mahindra Bank's shares surged over 4.5 per cent, hitting a 41-month high, following the appointment of Bhavnish Lathia as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Last month, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) lifted restrictions imposed on the private sector lender regarding issuing new credit cards and onboarding customers digitally.

The market breadth was strong, with 2,496 stocks advancing and 1,640 declining.

Foreign Portfolio Investors were net buyers of Rs 3,056 crore, and domestic institutions bought shares worth Rs 98 crore.