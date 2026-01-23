Markets slide on FPI exodus as earnings, trade deal progress disappoint

Indian equities declined on Friday, with the benchmark Nifty posting its worst weekly fall since September, as foreign investor sentiment remained weak amid tepid earnings growth and little progress on the India–US trade front.

The Sensex ended the session at 81,538, down 770 points, or 0.9 per cent, while the Nifty 50 index closed at 25,049, with a decline of 241 points, or 1 per cent. Over the week, the Sensex fell 2.4 per cent and the Nifty slipped 2.5 per cent, marking their sharpest weekly declines since the last week of September 2025.

The total market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies fell by nearly Rs 7 trillion on Friday to Rs 452 trillion. For the week, market capitalisation declined by about Rs 16 trillion.

Markets remained volatile through the week amid tensions between the US and Europe over Denmark. However, US President Donald Trump’s decision to scale back his threat of imposing tariffs on countries opposing his bid for Greenland, and his remarks ruling out the use of force, provided some relief. “There is still scepticism about how the Greenland issue will play out despite Trump’s statements,” said U R Bhat, co-founder of Alphaniti Fintech. Investors have also stayed cautious ahead of the Union Budget, amid expectations of limited policy support. Early earnings announcements for the third quarter of FY26 (October–December) have reinforced concerns over profitability, with the combined net profit of early-reporting companies rising just 3.5 per cent year on year.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) continued to remain net sellers, with no breakthrough reported in Indo-US trade talks. FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 33,958 crore so far in January, the highest monthly outflow since August 2025. On Friday alone, FPIs sold Rs 4,113 crore worth of equities, while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 4,103 crore. The rupee fell to a fresh low of 91.96 against the dollar, pressured by sustained foreign outflows. “Most market participants do not believe a trade agreement is imminent. Despite heavy FPI selling, indices are still only about 5 per cent below record highs. With headwinds such as rupee depreciation, geopolitical tensions and weak earnings, market risks remain elevated and could warrant a deeper correction,” Bhat said.

Shares of Adani group companies declined after a US market regulator approached a district court to formally notify group founder Gautam Adani and his nephew Sagar Adani of a lawsuit alleging violations of US securities laws and a bribery scheme linked to solar power contracts. InterGlobe Aviation shares fell 4.3 per cent after the airline reported a 77.6 per cent year-on-year decline in third-quarter net profit to Rs 549 crore. The results were announced after market hours on Thursday. Market breadth remained weak, with 2,989 stocks declining and 1,229 advancing. Eternal was the biggest drag on the Sensex, falling 6.3 per cent, followed by Reliance Industries, which slipped 1.1 per cent.