Nifty holds above key averages; 26,000 next? Levels to watch today

Now it has to hold above 25,500 for the strength to rebuild towards 26,000, followed by 26,200 zones. Supports have shifted higher at 25,500, followed by 25,300 zones.

Nifty options chain data

On the options front, Maximum Call OI is at 26,000, followed by 25,800 strike, while Maximum Put OI is at 25,000, followed by 25,500 strike. Call writing is seen at 26,000 and then at 25,800 strike, while Put writing is seen at 25,800 and then at 24,700 strike.

Option data suggests a broader trading range of 25,200 to 26,200 zones, while an immediate range lies between 25,500 to 26,000 levels.