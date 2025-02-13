Markets Today: Modi-Trump meet; inflation; Nifty weekly F&O; Ajax allotment

Stock Markets Today, Thursday, February 13, 2025: Domestic stock markets today will react to consumer inflation data of India and the US, released after stock market timings on Wednesday. Besides, they will track PM Modi-US President Donald Trump’s meeting, foreign investors trade set-up, weekly Nifty F&O expiry, and talks to end the Russia-Ukraine war today.

On Wednesday, February 12, benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices ended lower for a sixth day on the trot. The BSE Sensex settled at 76,171.08, down 122.52 points or 0.16 per cent, while the NSE Nifty50 ended 26.55 points or 0.12 per cent lower at 23,045.25.

FII/FPI sold India stocks worth Rs 4,969.30 crore on Wednesday. DIIs bought India shares worth Rs 5,929.24 crore.

Stock Market Prediction Today, Stock Market Outlook, Feb 13:

India stock markets may open flat today, indicated GIFT Nifty trends. At 7:00 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were down 14 points at 23,110 levels.

On Wednesday, India's consumer price index (CPI)-based retail inflation reading eased to a five-month low of 4.31 per cent for the month of January, falling within the Reserve Bank of India’s comfort band of 2-4 per cent inflation (+/- 2 per cent). Consumer inflation was 5.22 per cent in December.

That apart, industrial production growth slid to a four-month low of 3.21 per cent in December 2024 from 4.96 per cent in November.

Aditi Nayar, chief economist, ICRA Ratings, said growth-inflation outlook suggests that there is room for another 25-bps repo rate cut in either April or June RBI policy meetings. READ MORE

This, coupled with the Modi-Trump meeting, weekly Nifty F&O expiry, Q3 results of India Inc, FII activity, Rupee-Dollar exchange rate, RBI’s liquidity action (Open Market Operations), and global market moves will guide stock market investors on Thursday.

PM Modi-Donald Trump Meeting Today:

PM Narendra Modi has arrived in the US to meet President Donald Trump later today.

"Landed in Washington DC a short while ago. Looking forward to meeting @POTUS Donald Trump and building upon the India-USA Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. Our nations will keep working closely for the benefit of our people and for a better future for our planet," PM Modi tweeted earlier today.

Q3 Results Today, February 13, 2025:

Many smallcap and midcap companies are scheduled to report their December quarter (Q3FY25) results today. These include Godfrey Phillips India, Goodyear, Ipca Labs, ITI, MMTC, Senco Gold, SJVN, Titagarh Rail Systems, and United Breweries. Only one large-cap company – Hindalco – is slated to report its Q3 results today.

IPOs Today

The basis of allotment for Ajax Engineering IPO (mainboard) will be finalised today. The issue got subscribed 6.45 times.

That apart, Hexaware Technologies IPO (mainboard) will enter its second day. The issue has been subscribed just 3 per cent so far.

In the SME category, the basis of allotment of Chandan Healthcare IPO will be finalised. Besides, shares of Readymix Construction, and Solarium Green Energy will list on NSE SME and BSE SME, respectively.

Further, PS Raj Steels IPO, Voler Car IPO, and Maxvolt Energy IPO will enter their second day of subscription. LK Mehta Polymers IPO, and Shanmuga Hospital IPO will open for subscription.

Global Markets Today

Asia-Pacific markets mostly rose on Thursday as investors digested hotter-than-expected US consumer inflation for January.

The consumer price index increased 3 per cent last month, up from 2.9 per cent in December. The latest inflation data suggests that the Fed may be less likely to resume its rate-cutting campaign soon, as well as raises concerns that the next move could even be a hike.

Now, the US will report Producers Price Inflation tonight.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump could announce his reciprocal tariff plan (on ‘every country’ that

imposes import duties on the US) on Thursday, the White House said Wednesday.

Separately, investors are assessing Trump’s statement that negotiations to end the Ukraine war will start "immediately" after he held a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday.

Asia Pacific markets were cautiously positive today on Ukraine war development, even as Wall Street ended lower overnight on inflation concerns.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.28 per cent, Japan’s Nikkei 225 added 1.1 per cent, while and South Korea’s Kospi moved 0.52 per cent higher. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index gained 0.46 per cent.

Overnight, the S&P500 index slipped 0.27 per cent, the Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 0.5 per cent, but the Nasdaq Composite eked out a 0.03 per cent gain.

Stock Market Today: How to trade Sensex today? What levels to watch on Nifty today?

Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities:

Technically, markets formed a long-legged ‘Doji’ candle, indicating indecisiveness between bulls and bears.

As long as the Nifty and Sensex are trading above 22,950/75,500, the pullback formation is likely to continue. On the higher side, the benchmarks could bounce back to the 23,200-23,250/76,700-76,800 range. Conversely, if it falls below the support levels, the market could retest the 22,800/75,000 level.

Further downside movement may also persist, potentially dragging the market down to 22,725/74,700.

Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities:

The underlying trend of Nifty is still weak. But the interesting pattern formation at the support of 22,800 could hint at a possibility of a reversal pattern from current levels or from slightly lows. Immediate support is placed at 22,800 levels. A sustainable move above 23,150-23,200 levels could open more upside for the short term.

Osho Krishnan, Senior Analyst, Technical & Derivatives, Angel One:

The formation of a 'Long-legged Doji' candlestick pattern may offer a glimmer of hope for the bulls, although any affirmation of this would require a subsequent increase in buying activity. On the technical front, 22,900-22,800 seems to act as a support zone, while any further correction is likely to disrupt the short-term technical structure. Conversely, 23,250-23,350 is likely to be seen as an intermediate resistance zone, followed by significant obstacles around the 23,400-23,500 subzones.