SRF, Airtel among top picks by Ruchit Jain of MOFSL on February 13

SRF stock has taken support and bounced up from its 20 DEMA after breaking out from a consolidation zone

Ruchit Jain Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 6:29 AM IST
Buy Cholamandalam Investment and Finance | CMP 1351 | SL 1310 | TGT 1430
 
Price is retesting its breakout from a consolidation zone and holding above its 200 DEMA on the daily chart. The RSI momentum indicator is positively placed which has bullish implications.
 
Buy Bharti Airtel | CMP 1711 | SL 1675 | TGT 1785
 
Stock has given a range breakout and inched higher with a surge is traded volumes visible on the daily scale. The MACD indicator is rising which confirms the bullish momentum.
 
Buy SRF | CMP 2828 | SL 2750 | TGT 2970
 
Stock has taken support and bounced up from its 20 DEMA after breaking out from a consolidation zone. Higher than average traded volumes was visible to support the up move. The ADX line is rising which confirms the strength of the uptrend.

  (Disclaimer: Ruchit Jain is head of equity technical research, wealth management at Motilal Oswal Financial Services. Views expressed are his own.)
 
 
First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 6:29 AM IST

