Buy Cholamandalam Investment and Finance | CMP 1351 | SL 1310 | TGT 1430

Price is retesting its breakout from a consolidation zone and holding above its 200 DEMA on the daily chart. The RSI momentum indicator is positively placed which has bullish implications.

Buy Bharti Airtel | CMP 1711 | SL 1675 | TGT 1785

Stock has given a range breakout and inched higher with a surge is traded volumes visible on the daily scale. The MACD indicator is rising which confirms the bullish momentum.

Buy SRF | CMP 2828 | SL 2750 | TGT 2970

Stock has taken support and bounced up from its 20 DEMA after breaking out from a consolidation zone. Higher than average traded volumes was visible to support the up move. The ADX line is rising which confirms the strength of the uptrend.

