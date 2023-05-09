IHCL, Kamat: Hotel stocks at 52-week high; check out the trading strategies



On Tuesday, Indian Hotels Co hit a new historic peak, while Kamat Hotels India set a fresh 52-week high. Shares of Kamat Hotels India are on the course to double this year, while Royal Orchid Hotels and Oriental Hotels have both gained 30 per cent each.

Shares of hotel companies will be in spotlight following their stellar rallies to claim historic high. In particular, Indian Hotels Co. has soared 18 per cent since the start of the current year, despite benchmark indices undergoing extreme volatility.