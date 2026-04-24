Markets unprepared for a steep petrol, diesel price hike: Analysts

A hike of around Rs 5 - 6 per litre post the state elections in case the West Asia conflict prolongs till then is already factored in, they said.

On the other hand, a steep hike of say Rs 10 - 12 per litre and beyond, analysts believe, could dent sentiment in the medium term.

On its part, the government has denied reports of hiking petrol and diesel prices despite the surge in crude oil.

ALSO READ: OMCs losing ₹18/litre on petrol, ₹35 on diesel amid price freeze: Macquarie "I wouldn't assign a high probability of a hike in auto fuel prices. While around Rs 5 - 6 per litre hike has already been factored in, a sharper hike can dent the market sentiment badly," said Manoj Bahety, founder, Carnelian Asset Management. However, such a need will not arise if a solution to the (West Asia) crisis is arrived by the time state elections are over, he added. The markets, according to G Chokkalingam, founder and head of research at Equinomics Research, have adequately priced in the possibility of a minor hike, if at all it happens. The government, he suggests, has enough cushion against the rising oil prices. The hike, if any, he believes, is likely to be staggered.

"The stocks may not fall badly as a hike to some extent is priced in. The markets will be comfortable even if the government hikes the petrol and diesel prices by 3 per cent - 5 per cent. That said, the hike will be staggered and a 10 per cent jump in auto fuel prices in one go is completely ruled out," Chokkalingam said. The contra view ALSO READ: Indian Oil hikes premium petrol, diesel prices amid West Asia tensions Retail fuel prices in India have been largely stable since May 2022, even as global oil prices remained volatile. This, analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities, believe is likely to change post the state elections (last voting on April 29), and if there is no truce in West Asia.

While excise duty cuts and windfall export taxes provide partial relief, they believe, a price hike is warranted to limit refiners’ losses and signal demand restraint. "The issue is no longer if, but when and by how much, with political considerations outweighing economics. Based on Indian basket of $120/bbl and low fixed margins ($8/15 per bbl for petrol/diesel), there is a case to raise prices by Rs 25-28/liter. However, political considerations will likely prevail and actual hikes may be more modest," wrote Anil Sharma and Keshav Soni of Kotak Institutional Equities in a recent note. ALSO READ: Centre hikes export duty on diesel to ₹55.5/l, ATF to ₹42/l; petrol nil Even if peace returns and the Strait of Hormuz (SoH) fully reopens in the second half of 2026 (H2-CY26), a return to $60–70/bbl range, analysts suggest, remains unlikely as the market is dealing with a deep inventory deficit, not just a temporary supply shock.

"As a result, stock rebuilding, logistics repricing, and repair costs are expected to keep oil prices structurally supported, with near-term equilibrium above around $80/bbl," wrote Maulik Patel and Khushboo Balani of Equirus Securities in a recent note. Marketing margins Petrol and diesel marketing margins, according to analysts’ estimates, deteriorated sharply in March 2026, with petrol averaging around Rs -20/litre (vs. +Rs. 12/litre in February) and diesel losses deepening to nearly Rs. -50/lit (versus +8/lit), significantly pressuring OMCs profitability alongside LPG under-recoveries. While the government partially offset losses through excise duty cuts, current margins remain negative at around Rs. -6 to Rs. -8/lit for petrol and close to Rs. -20/lit for diesel. Additionally, higher export duties on diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) were imposed to prioritize domestic supply, keeping overall margins under strain for standalone refiners too.

"OMCs may see a significant decrease in their margins if oil prices stay elevated like this. That said, the government will also assess how much they can absorb, to what extent can the OMCs take a hit and what to pass on to the consumers post the state elections," said Bino Pathiparampil, head of research at Elara Capital.

Markets are not prepared for a steep hike in petrol and diesel prices, if any, amid a sharp surge in crude oil amid the West Asia conflict, suggest analysts.