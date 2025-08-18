Marksans Pharma gains 3% on UK MHRA approval for subsidiary; details here

Marksans Pharma share price: Shares of pharmaceutical company Marksans Pharma were trading higher during intra-day deals on Monday, August 18, 2025. The company's share price rose 3.37 per cent to log an intra-day high of ₹184.60 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The pharmaceutical stock continued to trade higher on the bourses. At last check, Marksans Pharma shares were quoted at ₹183.27 per share, up 2.63 per cent from the previous close of ₹178.58 on the NSE. A combined total of 0.13 million equity shares of Marksans Pharma, estimated to be valued at ₹24.37 crore, exchanged hands on the NSE and BSE today.

Why are Marksans Pharma shares ruling higher on the bourses? The upward movement in Marksans Pharma’s share price came after the company announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Relonchem Limited in the UK, had received marketing authorisation for three of its products. ALSO READ: Patel Retail IPO opens on Aug 19: Key risks, strengths you must know "Our wholly owned subsidiary, Relonchem Limited in the UK, has received marketing authorisation from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (UK MHRA) for the following products: Metformin Hydrochloride Relonchem 500 mg Prolonged Release Tablets, Metformin Hydrochloride Relonchem 750 mg Prolonged Release Tablets, and Metformin Hydrochloride Relonchem 1000 mg Prolonged Release Tablets," Marksans Pharma said in a release.

About Marksans Pharma Headquartered in Mumbai, Marksans Pharma is engaged in the research, manufacturing, and marketing of generic pharmaceutical formulations in global markets. The company’s key focus areas lie in both over-the-counter (OTC) and prescription drugs, with wide-ranging applications across therapeutic areas such as pain management, cough and cold, digestive health, cardiovascular (CVS), central nervous system (CNS), oncology, antidiabetics, and antibiotics, among others. Marksans Pharma’s manufacturing facilities in India, the USA, and the UK are approved by several leading regulatory agencies, including the USFDA, UK MHRA, and Australian TGA. Its product portfolio spans major therapeutic segments such as CVS, CNS, anti-diabetic, pain management, gastroenterology, and antiallergics. The company markets its products globally.