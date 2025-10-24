Brokerages' view on HUL stock
HUL Q2 results: Key highlights
- The company reported a 3.6 per cent rise in its net profit in the September quarter to ₹₹2,685 crore, as compared to ₹2,591 crore a year ago, up 4 per cent. The profit was primarily driven by a one-off positive impact following the resolution of prior years’ tax matters between the UK and Indian tax authorities.
- Its revenue from operations stood at ₹16,241 crore, as compared to ₹15,926 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y), up 2 per cent.
- Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) came in at ₹3,729 crore, as compared to ₹3,793 crore a year ago.
- Ebitda margin fell 90 basis points (bps) to 23.2 per cent, as compared to 24.1 per cent a year ago.
HUL management commentary highlights:
- Priya Nair, at her first quarterly earnings conference after taking over as HUL’s managing director and chief executive officer (MD&CEO), said the company’s focus now will be on volume-led revenue growth.
- She pointed out four areas of priority at HUL: to radically segment consumers; modernise and transform core brands; ensure its marketing and sales force keeps transforming and making them future-fit so that brands have a high discovery online and in future-fit channels; and to invest in and scale high-growth spaces.
