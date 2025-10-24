Hindustan Unilever (HUL) posted its second quarter (Q2FY26) results on Thursday, during market hours. Analysts believe that goods and services tax (GST) cuts weighed on both revenue and margins and will continue to do so into Q3FY26. Even so, improving consumer sentiment and ongoing premiumisation leave HUL well placed for a near-term demand recovery. Overall, brokerages remain cautiously optimistic.

At 9:30 AM, HUL share price was trading 3.58 per cent lower at ₹2,507.75 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was down 0.04 per cent at 84,519.52.

Brokerages' view on HUL stock

Nuvama Institutional Equities has retained ‘Buy’ on the Hindustan Unilever stock, but has cut the target to ₹3,200 from ₹3,240 per share.

“While GST-led transition led to 2 per cent volume impact in Q2FY26 (we are thus slightly trimming estimates), trade normalisation from Nov-25 shall support HUL’s near-term recovery (H2 to outpace H1),” the brokerage said. Similarly, Antique Stock Broking maintained ‘Hold’, and cut the target to ₹2,500 per share from ₹2,603. ALSO READ | Double whammy hits Colgate: GST cuts, competition weigh on Q2 sales The brokerage reckons earnings acceleration will be restricted by a lack of growth in the mass segment in large categories like skin care and skin cleansing, coupled with scale-up challenges in health food drinks. Analysts reduced FY26-28 estimates by 1 per cent to 4 per cent.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services maintained ‘Buy’ on HUL stock for a target of ₹3,050 per share. The brokerage sees supportive macroeconomic factors to act as a catalyst for boosting consumption sentiment. As a market leader in most staple categories, coupled with its strategic initiatives, HUL is well-positioned to benefit the most, Motilal noted. According to Bloomberg, global brokerage Citi has also retained ‘Buy’ and has raised the target to ₹3,000 per. In its note, Citi said that although the underlying demand trends were stable, quarterly growth was adversely impacted by a temporary reduction in inventory by distributors in anticipation of the consumption tax cuts; normal trading conditions expected to resume by early-November. Further, new CEO’s articulated a strategic vision, including sharpening focus on consumer segmentation, modernising core brands to appeal to a younger demographic, and investing in high-growth demand spaces.