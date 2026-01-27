While operating leverage is likely to support Ebitda growth, margins may see mixed trends due to higher discounting, commodity cost pressures and changes in export and vehicle mix. Overall profitability is expected to improve, with most analysts projecting double-digit growth in PAT despite near-term margin headwinds.

Revenue at ₹50,080 crore (+30.1 per cent Y-o-Y); Ebitda at ₹6,067 crore (+35.7 per cent); Ebitda margin at 12.1 per cent; PAT at ₹4,563 crore (+29.5 per cent).

Axis Securities expects Maruti Suzuki’s revenue to rise ~30 per cent Y-o-Y, driven by an 18 per cent increase in volumes and ~10 per cent growth in ASPs, supported by a better product mix. A higher UV mix is partly offset by a lower export mix and increased discounting in entry-level vehicles. Ebitda margin is expected to improve ~50 bps on operating leverage, lower personnel costs, higher CNG penetration and improved exports.

Elara Capital

Elara Capital expects Maruti Suzuki to benefit from strong operating leverage amid healthy PV demand during the festive season. Ebitda margin is projected to expand ~100 bps QoQ to 11.5 per cent on a like-to-like basis, aided by a richer mix of Victoris and Grand Vitara. This is likely to be partly offset by a weaker export mix, higher discounts and commodity cost headwinds.

Estimates: Revenue at ₹52,055.2 crore (+35.2 per cent Y-o-Y); Ebitda at ₹5,969.3 crore (+33.5 per cent); adjusted PAT at ₹4,663.6 crore (+32.3 per cent).

Deven Choksey Research

Deven Choksey Research estimates Maruti Suzuki’s Q3FY26 revenue at ₹46,506.7 crore, up 20 per cent Y-o-Y, supported by export growth and higher realisations. Volumes are expected to rise 5.3 per cent Y-o-Y to 5,95,957 units on strong festive demand and post-GST recovery. Ebitda and PAT are projected to grow 18.2 per cent and 9.2 per cent Y-o-Y, respectively, with sustained momentum expected from SUV expansion, EV exports and localisation-led margin improvement.