Tuesday, January 27, 2026 | 08:26 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / TVS Motor Q3 preview: PAT may zoom upto 64.2% YoY; other key figures inside

TVS Motor Q3 preview: PAT may zoom upto 64.2% YoY; other key figures inside

TVS Motor Q3 preview: Axis Securities expects TVS Motor's revenue to rise ~34 per cent Y-o-Y, led by a 27 per cent increase in volumes.

TVS Motor Company Q3 results preview

Nirmal Bang projects standalone revenue growth of 33 per cent Y-o-Y, driven by a 27 per cent rise in volumes and a 5 per cent improvement in ASPs. | Photo: Bloomberg

Tanmay Tiwary New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 27 2026 | 8:13 AM IST

Listen to This Article

TVS Motor Q3 preview: TVS Motors will likely announce its December quarter of financial year 2026 (Q3FY26) results on Wednesday, January 28. 2026.
 
TVS Motor is expected to report a strong Q3 performance, driven by robust volume growth, operating leverage and a favourable currency environment. Brokerages anticipate revenue growth of over 33 per cent year-on-year, supported by a recovery in domestic demand, higher export volumes and an improved product mix. Ebitda margins are likely to expand despite some pressure from a higher share of EV scooters, aided by cost controls, PLI benefits and INR depreciation.  Profitability is seen improving sharply, with PAT expected to rise by over 55 per cent Y-o-Y, reflecting strong operating momentum across segments, analysts said.
 
 

Meanwhile, here’s what brokerages expect from TVS Motors ahead of Q3 show:

 

Axis Securities

 
Axis Securities expects TVS Motor’s revenue to rise ~34 per cent Y-o-Y, led by a 27 per cent increase in volumes. A richer domestic product mix is expected to support topline growth, though partially offset by higher export volumes. Ebitda margins are seen expanding ~91 bps Y-o-Y on the back of operating leverage and cost control, despite margin dilution from EV scooters.
 
Estimates: Revenue at ₹12,172 crore (+33.8 per cent Y-o-Y); Ebitda at ₹1,558 crore (+44.1 per cent); Ebitda margin at 12.8 per cent; PAT at ₹1,015 crore (+64.1 per cent).
 

Elara Capital

 
Elara Capital expects TVS Motor to benefit from operating leverage and INR depreciation, supporting margins in Q3FY26. Export volumes are aided by a weaker rupee, though average selling prices may be capped due to a higher share of lower-cc motorcycles.

Also Read

stock market, BSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty hints at positive start ahead of India-EU FTA

Technical stock picks

Technical outlook: Analyst bullish on HUL, bearish on Max Financial

Stocks to buy today

Stocks to buy: Analyst suggests Gandhar Oil Refinery, Infosys, Bajaj Auto

stocks to watch today, Jan 27

Stocks to Watch today: Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, BPCL, JSW Steel, PVR Inox

Aditi Nayar, ICRA

Budget should push capital expenditure materially: Aditi Nayar, ICRA

 
Estimates: Revenue at ₹12,322.8 crore (+35.5 per cent Y-o-Y); Ebitda at ₹1,614.3 crore (+49.3 per cent); adjusted PAT at ₹1,015.7 crore (+64.2 per cent).
 

Nirmal Bang

 
Nirmal Bang projects standalone revenue growth of 33 per cent Y-o-Y, driven by a 27 per cent rise in volumes and a 5 per cent improvement in ASPs. Growth is supported by strong domestic and export demand, improved model mix, USD appreciation and PLI benefits. Ebitda margins are expected to improve on operating leverage and a richer product mix.
 
Estimates: Revenue at ₹12,115.2 crore (+33.2 per cent Y-o-Y); Ebitda at ₹1,544.7 crore (+42.8 per cent); adjusted PAT at ₹963.9 crore (+55.9 per cent).
   
Disclaimer: The views or investment tips expressed by the brokerage in this article are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
 
 

More From This Section

Dividend stocks today

Dividend stocks: These 4 shares to trade ex-date on Jan 28; do you own any?

UBS

UBS maintains underweight stance on India amid weak nominal GDP growthpremium

DF

Smallcaps slide after 2 yrs of outperformance: Here're top gainers, loserspremium

stock market, market

Amid retail pullback, proprietary firms gained as trading softened in 2025premium

FPI

Volatility woes: Market breadth weakest in 11 months amid FPI selloffpremium

Topics : TVS Motor Company TVS Motor two wheeler sales two wheeler market sales two wheeler market rural market for two wheelers BSE Sensex Q3 results Markets News Share Market Today Indian stock market BSE NSE

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 27 2026 | 8:13 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayStocks to Buy TodayQ3 Result TodayAngel One Stocks PicksIMD Weather Update TodayIndia EU FTADonald Trump South Korea Tariffs HikeBudget 2026