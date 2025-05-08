Home / Markets / News / Mastek shares gain 6% on strategic deal with Zulekha Healthcare; details

The upward movement in the company's share price came following its announcement of a strategic collaboration with Zulekha Healthcare Group, a UAE-based healthcare services provider

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 2:04 PM IST
Mastek share price today: Shares of digital engineering and cloud transformation services provider Mastek were buzzing in trade on Thursday, May 8, 2025. The company's share price soared 6.14 per cent to ₹2,223 during intra-day trade on Thursday.
 
The upward movement in the company's share price came following its announcement of a strategic collaboration with Zulekha Healthcare Group, a UAE-based healthcare services provider.
 
Mastek, in a release, said that it will deploy an extensive Oracle Fusion Cloud suite, which closely integrates with the Oracle Health (Cerner) system.
 
"This transformation aligns with Zulekha’s vision of delivering 'Patient First' healthcare while enhancing clinical workflows, operational efficiency, and fiscal agility," Mastek said in the release. "As a leading Oracle Cloud partner with 1,500+ implementations across 40+ countries, 100+ industry-specific solutions, and a talent pool of 2,000+ skilled consultants, Mastek will implement a unified Oracle Fusion Cloud solution fully integrated with Zulekha Healthcare Group’s Hospital Information System (HIS) and Revenue Cycle Management (RCM)."
 
“Leveraging Mastek’s close working relationship with Oracle and deep healthcare domain expertise, we empower organisations like Zulekha Healthcare Group to achieve smarter, faster, and more patient-centric operations. We are committed to supporting their transformation journey and are excited to drive innovation and deliver measurable outcomes together,” said Surya Nunna, Executive Vice President, AMEA, Mastek. 

About Mastek
Mastek is a global provider of enterprise AI, digital, and cloud services, enabling its clients to achieve measurable and sustainable returns on their technology investments. The company partners with industry leaders such as Oracle, Salesforce, Microsoft, AWS, Snowflake, and Databricks, serving key sectors such as Public Sector, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, Higher Education, and Financial Services. Mastek is a solutions-focused and relationship-centric company that values both employees and clients.
 
As of May 8, the company boasts a market capitalisation of ₹6,770.89 crore on the NSE.
 
Mastek share price history
The shares of the Computers - Software & Consulting company have exhibited a mixed performance over the past year. Mastek's share price has advanced nearly 11 per cent in the last month, while it has declined 25 per cent in the last six months and 13 per cent in the last year.
 
For the year-to-date, Mastek's share price has posted a decline of nearly 27 percent. In contrast, the benchmark Nifty50 has advanced nearly 2.5 per cent this year.
 
At around 1:50 PM on Thursday, Mastek's shares were quoted at approximately ₹2,171.90, up 3.70 per cent from its previous close of ₹2,094.40 on the NSE.
 
First Published: May 08 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

