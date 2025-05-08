Home / Markets / News / Zaggle shares jump 9% on entering agreement with Grant Thornton Bharat

Zaggle shares jump 9% on entering agreement with Grant Thornton Bharat

Zaggle share price: The company inked an agreement with Grant Thornton Bharat LLP (Grant Thornton). The contract is to be executed in three years

2 min read Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Zaggle share price: Shares of Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services gained 9.2 per cent, logging an intraday high at ₹355 per share on BSE. The buying on the counter came after the company entered into an agreement with Grant Thornton Bharat LLP (Grant Thornton).
 
At 11:45 AM, Zaggle shares were trading 7.46 per cent higher at ₹349.1 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.05 per cent at 80,789.18. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹4,685.1 crore. The stock touched its highest level on December 17, 2024, at ₹597 per share. 
 
The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹597 per share and the 52-week low of the stock was at ₹235 per share. 
 
In the past one year, Zaggle shares have gained 11 per cent as against Sensex's rise of 10 per cent.

Zaggle Prepaid order details

The company inked an agreement with Grant Thornton Bharat LLP (Grant Thornton). The contract is to be executed in three years.
 
"This is to inform you that Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Limited (Zaggle), has entered into an agreement with Grant Thornton Bharat LLP (Grant Thornton)," the filing read.

Grant Thornton will offer the Zaggle Spend Management platform to its corporate clients and large enterprises.
 
About Zaggle Prepaid 

Incorporated in 2011, Zaggle is a uniquely positioned player in the FinTech industry, offering a diversified suite of products and services.The company is a recognized leader in spend management, having issued over 50 million prepaid cards in partnership with leading banks and serving a user base of more than 3 million.
 
Zaggle's portfolio features a range of SaaS-based solutions, including software for expense management, payments, and rewards, designed to address a broad spectrum of enterprise and user touchpoints.
First Published: May 08 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

