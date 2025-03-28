Stocks to Watch, March 28: BSE, Infosys, UltraTech, BEL, Jindal Steel, BEML

Stocks to Watch Today, Friday, March 28, 2025: On the last trading day of the financial year, Indian benchmark indices will begin on a cautious note as global and domestic cues remain mixed, with the US tariff deadline looming. Meanwhile, GIFT Nifty indicated a slightly higher start for domestic stocks.

The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50 Index ’s performance in India, was down 5 points or 0.2 per cent at 23,752 as of 07:50 AM.

Most stocks in the Asia-Pacific region fell on Friday, taking cues from a lower closing on Wall Street. Last checked, Japan's Nikkei was down 2.13 per cent while South Korea's Kospi was lower by 1.4 per cent.

US stocks extended their losses on Thursday on concerns of collateral damage from igniting a potential trade war. These worries offset positive sentiments from faster US economic growth in the fourth quarter. The S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 plunged by 0.33 per cent and 0.53 per cent, respectively, as of Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 0.37 per cent.

Also Read

Meanwhile, below are some buzzing stocks to keep tabs on during today’s session:

BSE share price: The rival of India's oldest stock exchange -- National Stock Exchange (NSE) -- deferred its plan to change the day of expiring of its contracts from Thursday to Monday. This comes after the release of a consultation paper from market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Thursday.

Max Financial Services share price: Eight entities, including ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund (MF), Morgan Stanley and Societe Generale, on Thursday collectively bought a 1.6 per cent stake in Max Financial Services for ₹611.60 crore through open market transactions.

UltraTech Cement share price: The company commissioned a brownfield clinker capacity of 3.35 million tonnes per annum (mtpa along with one out of the two cement mills with a capacity of 2.7 mtpa at the Company’s Unit in Maihar, Madhya Pradesh. Among other things, it also commissioned the brownfield expansion of the grinding unit at Dhule, Maharashtra, with a capacity of 1.2 mtpa.

Bharat Electronics share price: The aerospace and defense company won additional orders worth ₹1,385 crore since March 12, taking the total value of orders secured in the current financial year to ₹18,415 crore. Major orders include radar spares, radar upgradation, electronic voting machines, simulators, advanced land navigation system and stabilizer for tanks. ALSO READ: Gold price rises Rs 10 to Rs 89,850, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 1,01,900 The aerospace and defense company won additional orders worth ₹1,385 crore since March 12, taking the total value of orders secured in the current financial year to ₹18,415 crore. Major orders include radar spares, radar upgradation, electronic voting machines, simulators, advanced land navigation system and stabilizer for tanks.

Infosys share price: The information technology (IT) major announced collaboration with LKQ Europe -- a distributor of automotive aftermarket parts -- to implement an advanced analytics-enabled Human Capital Management (HCM) solution to improve HR operations, reduce costs and drive productivity.

Asian Paints share price: The company's subsidiary -- Asian Paints (Polymers) Private Limited -- will set up a manufacturing facility for Vinyl Acetate Ethylene Emulsion and Vinyl Acetate Monomer and an Ethylene storage and handling facility in Gujarat. for ₹2,560 crores. It also approved a capex cost of ₹690 crores on account of pre–operative expenses and certain escalations in project costs.

BEML share price: The company won orders worth ₹405 crore from Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited for design, manufacture, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of Standard Gauge Metro Cars.

Jindal Steel & Power share price: The steel company emerged as the successful bidder for the Saradhapur Jalatap East coal block, having a total geological resource of 3,257 million tonnes. The mine is located at around 11 km arial distance from the Angul steel plant.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services share price: The company approved the acquisition of 45.33 per cent stake in Effiasoft Private Limited to enhance the financial technology ecosystem by accelerating product development and improving operational efficiency.

Adani Green share price: The Adani Group company has operationalized 396.7 MW power projects at Khavda, Gujarat, through various wholly owned stepdown subsidiaries. With the commissioning of this plant, its total operational renewable generation capacity has increased to 13,487.8 megawatt (Mw).

Force Motors share price: The company signed a contract for the supply of 2,978 Force Gurkha light vehicles to the Indian Defence Forces. The order is for GS 4X4 800 kg soft-top vehicles.

HCL Technologies share price: The IT major was selected as a Design Solution Partner (DSP) under the Samsung Advanced Foundry Ecosystem program to accelerate semiconductor innovation and development, leveraging HCLTech's extensive expertise in Engineering and R&D services.

Other stocks in news: Punjab & Sind Bank, UCO Bank, Sandhar Technologies, Piramal Enterprises, Raymond and Jio Financial Services.