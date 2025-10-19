Home / Markets / News / Mcap of 7 top valued firms jumps by ₹2.16 trn, RIL, Airtel biggest gainers

Mcap of 7 top valued firms jumps by ₹2.16 trn, RIL, Airtel biggest gainers

From the top-10 pack, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance and Hindustan Unilever were the gainers

reliance, reliance industries
The market valuation of Reliance Industries jumped Rs 47,363.65 crore to Rs 19,17,483.71 crore, the most among the top-10 firms. | Image: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2025 | 1:09 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The combined market valuation of seven of the top-10 most valued firms surged by Rs 2,16,544.29 crore last week, with Reliance Industries and Bharti Airtel stealing the limelight, in tandem with an optimistic trend in equities.

Last week, the BSE benchmark jumped 1,451.37 points or 1.75 per cent.

From the top-10 pack, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance and Hindustan Unilever were the gainers, while Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) faced erosion from their valuation.

The market valuation of Reliance Industries jumped Rs 47,363.65 crore to Rs 19,17,483.71 crore, the most among the top-10 firms.

Bharti Airtel added Rs 41,254.73 crore taking its valuation to Rs 11,47,235.08 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of ICICI Bank surged by Rs 40,123.88 crore to Rs 10,26,491.35 crore and that of HDFC Bank rallied Rs 33,185.59 crore to Rs 15,40,210.78 crore.

The valuation of Bajaj Finance climbed Rs 28,903.45 crore to Rs 6,65,899.19 crore.

The mcap of Hindustan Unilever edged higher by Rs 17,774.65 crore to Rs 6,12,009.78 crore and that of State Bank of India went up by Rs 7,938.34 crore to Rs 8,20,924.98 crore.

However, the valuation of Infosys dropped by Rs 30,306.35 crore to Rs 5,98,773.87 crore.

The mcap of TCS declined by Rs 23,807.01 crore to Rs 10,71,894.61 crore and that of LIC dipped by Rs 7,684.87 crore to Rs 5,60,173.42 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most valued firm followed by HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, TCS, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever, Infosys and LIC.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Calcutta Stock Exchange may mark its last Diwali ahead of voluntary exit

FPIs pump ₹6,480 cr in Indian equities in Oct after 3-month outflow spree

Premium

Competition, store expansion likely to weigh on Eternal's margins

Premium

India-focused funds: Redemptions since July at $3 bn; $328 mn this week

Sensex, Nifty hit 52-week highs amid strong institutional buying

Topics :mcapRIL mcapBharti Airtel

First Published: Oct 19 2025 | 1:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story