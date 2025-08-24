Mcap of 8 top valued firms climbs ₹1.72 trn, Reliance biggest winner

The combined market valuation of eight of the top-10 most valued firms jumped ₹1,72,148.89 crore last week, with Reliance Industries leading the pack with the maximum gain, in line with a bullish trend in domestic equities.

Last week, the BSE benchmark jumped 709.19 points or 0.87 per cent.

From the top-10 pack, Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Ltd, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and Bajaj Finance were the gainers.

However, HDFC Bank and State Bank of India faced erosion in their valuation.

Reliance Industries added ₹48,107.94 crore, taking its market valuation to ₹19,07,131.37 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Hindustan Unilever jumped ₹34,280.54 crore to ₹6,17,672.30 crore. Bharti Airtel's valuation surged ₹33,899.02 crore to ₹11,02,159.94 crore, and that of Bajaj Finance zoomed ₹20,413.95 crore to ₹5,55,961.39 crore. The mcap of Infosys edged higher by ₹16,693.93 crore to ₹6,18,004.12 crore, and that of TCS climbed ₹11,487.42 crore to ₹11,04,837.29 crore. ICICI Bank added ₹6,443.84 crore to its market valuation, which stood at ₹10,25,426.19 crore. The market valuation of LIC went up by ₹822.25 crore to ₹5,62,703.42 crore. However, the mcap of HDFC Bank eroded by ₹20,040.7 crore to ₹15,08,346.39 crore.