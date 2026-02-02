What is the downside risk for MCX Gold, Silver rates?

Having said that, the analyst expects MCX Gold prices to consolidate over the next few months."Gold may spend the next few months moving within a broad range, capped near ₹1,80,779 and supported around ₹1,36,185 and ₹1,32,294 levels. Such ranges are common after sharp advances, allowing excess optimism to cool off and positioning to reset, without damaging the underlying trend. Importantly, prior breakout zones are holding, suggesting that strong hands are still willing to accumulate on dips," says Sheth.Aamir Makda of Choice Broking highlights that Gold and Silver prices have retraced up to 38.2 per cent and 50 per cent amid the current fall."In terms of price retracements, Gold prices were quoting near 38.2 per cent Fibonacci retracement (₹1,37,729) levels. If the fall continues, Gold could correct up to 50 per cent and 61.8 per cent retracements at ₹1,24,400 and ₹1,11,080 levels, respectively," says Aamir Makda, Commodity & Currency Analyst of Choice Broking.In case of Silver, prices have retraced up to 50 per cent of the preceding 377 per cent rally, highlights Makda. The analyst says that since Silver had outrun Gold on its way up, prices have taken a sharp beating on its way down as well.Makda expects MCX Silver prices to seek support around the 61.8 per cent Fibonacci retracement, which stands at around ₹2,14,800 levels.In case of a pullback, the analyst expects MCX Gold and Silver prices to face resistance around ₹1,54,00 and ₹2,90,000 levels, respectively.