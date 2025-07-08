MCX to launch India's first electricity futures contracts on July 10

India's Multi Commodity Exchange will launch the country's first electricity futures contracts on Thursday, providing power generators, distribution companies, and large industrial consumers with a tool to hedge their risks.

The exchange will initially launch cash-settled contracts for the current and next three-month periods, but they will subsequently be available for all 12 calendar months, MCX said in a statement on Tuesday.

The exchange's managing director Praveena Rai said the goal is to address the sector's needs, deepen energy markets, and support sustainable, market-driven power pricing.

ALSO READ: MCX shares hit record high as UBS assigns highest-ever ₹10k target Weather has always heavily affected India's power demand, with needs peaking during summer heat and easing with the moderate temperatures accompanying the seasonal monsoon rains.