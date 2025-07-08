Home / Markets / News / Jane Street case: Ex-Sebi chief refutes allegations of regulatory failure

Jane Street case: Ex-Sebi chief refutes allegations of regulatory failure

Madhabi Puri Buch, former Sebi chairperson, defends the regulator's actions in Jane Street case, stating that examination began in April 2024, and Sebi took several steps before issuing an order

Sebi Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch
Former Sebi Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch (Photo: PTI)
Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 5:07 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Madhabi Puri Buch, the former chairperson of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), has rubbished claims of regulatory failure in handling the Jane Street matter.
 
Buch, who demitted office in February, emphasised that Sebi began examining the matter as early as April 2024. The regulator took numerous steps, including identifying index manipulation, issuing circulars, and sending a caution letter to Jane Street, instructing it to cease and desist from certain trading patterns, she said. 
“During that period, Sebi constituted a multidisciplinary team of officials to conduct a comprehensive examination of the matter. This thorough investigation led to the detailed findings that form the basis of the order,” Buch said in a statement on Tuesday. 
The current chairperson, Tuhin Kanta Pandey, recently described the Jane Street case as a surveillance issue. He added that the regulator would be strengthening the surveillance and monitoring of such players and derivative trades. 
 
“The order passed by Sebi speaks for itself. From April 2024, Sebi was actively engaged in examining and investigating the extremely complex structures and strategies deployed by Jane Street. We also worked to verify and analyse the relevant data,” Buch stated.
 
In an order dated 3 July, the market watchdog barred Jane Street from the Indian markets and directed the impounding of ₹4,834 crore in “unlawful gains” derived from manipulative strategies. The US-based trading firm may challenge the Sebi order.
 
“In parallel, Sebi made various policy-level interventions in October 2024 and instructed the National Stock Exchange (NSE) to issue a cease and desist letter to Jane Street in February 2025,” the former chairperson added.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Individual investors shrink 20% in F&O segment amid regulatory tightening

Rupee closes stronger amid tariff uncertainty; ends higher at 85.70/$

Stock Market close: Fag-end buying lifts Sensex 270 pts, Nifty at 25,522; realty stocks shine

Motherson Sumi Wiring surges 6% on fixing record date for 1:2 bonus issue

Asston Pharmaceuticals IPO opens on July 9: Check price band, lot size, GMP

Topics :SEBIMadhabi Puri Buchstock markets

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 4:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story