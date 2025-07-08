Individual investors shrink 20% in F&O segment amid regulatory tightening

Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) series of interventions in the futures and options (F&O) market are starting to show. The results of(Sebi’s) series of interventions in the futures and options (F&O) market are starting to show. The total number of unique traders in the F&O segment has declined by 20 per cent to 6.7 million, according to a study released by Sebi. This count is for the period between December 2024 and May 2025, compared to the same period a year ago. Meanwhile, individual investors’ turnover in equity derivatives has dropped by 11 per cent to ₹56,000 crore, compared to ₹62,700 crore during the same period a year ago. Traders with a total turnover of less than ₹1 million experienced a more significant decline. In contrast, those with trading values between ₹1 crore and ₹10 crore saw the least decline at 4 per cent.

While individual investors have applied brakes on their derivatives bets, their net losses have widened by 41 per cent to ₹1.1 lakh (average per person) in FY25 from ₹86,728 in FY24. ALSO READ: Sebi proposes relaxation for AMCs opening doors for business expansion An analysis of the profit and loss of individual traders in the derivatives segment at an aggregate level showed that nearly 91 per cent of them incurred a net loss in FY25. The mounting losses too could have contributed to the drop in investor count. This is the third such study by the market regulator, following concerns about the profitability of retail traders and the frenzy in the F&O market. Regulatory officials have regularly cautioned investors about the high risks and stakes in the derivatives market.

The recent changes to the F&O market took effect from November 2024. Minimum contract sizes for weekly index derivatives were revised upwards from January. The same was done for monthly index derivatives products from February. Other measures include limiting weekly index derivatives, requiring upfront collection of option premiums from buyers, and removing calendar spread treatment on expiry day. Despite these changes, Indian exchanges still hold top positions among global peers in terms of contracts traded. The average number of traded contracts is more than 4.3 times higher than that of the second-ranked exchange, according to the Sebi study.