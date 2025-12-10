Meesho IPO listing brings windfall gain; shares debut with 46% premium
The listing closely mirrored activity in the grey market, where the company's shares were quoted around ₹154 each, indicating a premium of ₹43, or 38.74 per cent over the issue priceSI Reporter New Delhi
Meesho IPO listing today, Meesho share price: SoftBank-backed e-commerce player Meesho delivered solid gains for its investors with its D-Street debut on Wednesday, December 10, following the successful raising of ₹5,421.2 crore through its initial public offering (IPO).
On the NSE, Meesho shares listed at ₹162.50 apiece, reflecting a premium of ₹51.50, or 46.40 per cent over the issue price of ₹111 per share. On the BSE, the stock opened at a slightly lower premium of ₹50.20, or 45.23 per cent above the issue price at ₹161.20 per share.
The listing outperfomed the estimates of grey market, where the company’s shares were quoted around ₹154 each, indicating a premium of ₹43, or 38.74 per cent over the issue price, according to sources tracking the unofficial market.
Meesho IPO details
Meesho’s maiden public offering comprised a fresh issue of 382.9 million shares aggregating to ₹4,250 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 105.5 million shares aggregating to ₹1,171.2 crore. The IPO was priced in the band of ₹105–111 per share, with a lot size of 135 shares, and was open for subscription from December 3 to December 5, 2025.
The issue received an overwhelming response from investors, with the IPO subscribed 79.03 times. The final day saw strong momentum, led by qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), whose quota was subscribed 120.18 times. Non-institutional investors (NIIs) and retail investors also participated actively, with their portions subscribed 38.16 times and 19.08 times, respectively, according to NSE data.
Allotment was finalised on Monday, December 8, 2025, ahead of the stock’s listing.
As per the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), Meesho will not receive any proceeds from the OFS component, which will go to selling shareholders. The company, however, plans to deploy ₹1,390 crore from the fresh issue proceeds to enhance cloud infrastructure at its subsidiary MTPL, and ₹480 crore towards salaries for existing and new hires in its AI, machine learning, and technology teams. Another ₹1,020 crore will be utilised for marketing and brand-building for MTPL, with the balance earmarked for inorganic growth, strategic initiatives, and general corporate purposes.
Meesho Limited, incorporated in 2015, is a multi-sided technology-led marketplace that enables e-commerce in India by integrating four key ecosystem participants consumers, sellers, logistics partners, and content creators. The company’s asset-light, value-focused platform, operated under the Meesho brand, has become India’s largest e-commerce marketplace by Placed Orders and Annual Transacting Users (ATUs) in the 12 months ending September 30, 2025.
