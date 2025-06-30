Raymond, Raymond Lifestyle zoom up to 16% on heavy volume; here's why

Raymond, Raymond Lifestyle share prices rise

Shares of Raymond and Raymond Lifestyle moved higher by 16 per cent on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes in an otherwise weak market.

Raymond Lifestyle stock surged 16 per cent to ₹1,413.95 on the back of eight-fold jump in average trading volumes. A combined nearly 4 million shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE.

Raymond soared 15 per cent to ₹718.05, with average trading volumes seeing a jump of over 15-fold. A combined 9.3 million shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.65 per cent or 543 points at 83,515 at 02:06 PM.

Meanwhile, the share price of Raymond has zoomed 67 per cent and Raymond Lifestyle by 64 per cent from their respective 52-week lows touched on April 7, 2025. Listing of Raymond Realty Gautam Hari Singhania, Chairman & Managing Director, Raymond last month said that Real Estate business is expected to be listed in the Q2FY26. The demerger of Raymond Realty was completed on May 1, 2025. According to the scheme of arrangements, each shareholder of Raymond was to receive one share of Raymond Realty for every share held in Raymond. Gautam Singhania, CMD, Raymond unveils—Raymond 2.0— strategy Going forward, Raymond 2.0 will be anchored on three powerful pillars that will define the Group's future: Lifestyle, Real Estate, and Engineering.

The Group’s three pronged strategy - Strengthen the Core in branded textiles, Accelerate the Growth in apparel and garmenting, and Build the New across ethnic wear, innerwear, and sleepwear - positions us to capture the entire spectrum of the modern Indian consumer's needs, Gautam Singhania said. Raymond Realty stands as the crown jewel of Group’s transformation - a net debt-free, pure-play real estate entity that has rapidly ascended to become one of the Top 5 developers in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). Going forward, with a significant development pipeline, Raymond Realty is perfectly positioned to tap into India’s urban renaissance.

Today, as global supply chains shift and the China+1 strategy accelerates, Raymond is uniquely positioned to capitalize on this once-in-a-generation opportunity. The Group’s engineering prowess spans across critical high-growth sectors - aerospace, defence, and automotive - where our execution capabilities for precision, reliability, and innovation are unmatched. “This diversified portfolio, combined with proven execution capabilities, deep global partnerships and relentless focus on technological advancement, uniquely positions us to increase our order book and sustain high double-digit growth,” Gautam Singhania said. About Raymond Raymond Group has been a pioneer and leader in fabric manufacturing, since 1925, and then forayed into other sectors such as engineering business and Real Estate. After demerging its Lifestyle Business into a separate listed entity in the year 2024, Raymond Limited now has two core businesses, Real Estate and Engineering. Raymond Realty has carved its position in Real Estate sector by leaps and bounds and today is amongst the top 10 Real Estate players in the country.