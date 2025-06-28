Saturday, June 28, 2025 | 12:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Meta may face daily fines over pay-or-consent model: European Commission

Meta may face daily fines over pay-or-consent model: European Commission

The move shows the Commission's continuing crackdown against Big Tech and its push to create a level playing field for smaller rivals despite US criticism about the bloc's rules

Meta

The EU watchdog dismissed Meta's discrimination charges. (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters BRUSSELS
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2025 | 12:07 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Meta Platforms may face daily fines if EU regulators decide the changes it has proposed to its pay-or-consent model fail to comply with an antitrust order issued in April, they said on Friday. 
The warning from the European Commission, which acts as the EU competition enforcer, came two months after it slapped a 200-million-euro ($234 million) fine on the US social media giant for breaching the Digital Markets Act (DMA) aiming at curbing the power of Big Tech. 
The move shows the Commission's continuing crackdown against Big Tech and its push to create a level playing field for smaller rivals despite US criticism about the bloc's rules mainly targeting its companies. 
 
Daily fines for not complying with the DMA can be as much as 5 per cent of a company's average daily worldwide turnover. 
The EU executive said Meta's pay-or-consent model introduced in November 2023 breached the DMA in the period up to November 2024, when it tweaked it to use less personal data for targeted advertising. The Commission has been scrutinising the changes since then. 

Also Read

Meta

US judge dismisses authors' copyright lawsuit against Meta over AI training

Meta

Meta recruits leading OpenAI researcher Trapit Bansal for AI reasoning lab

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg

Meta recruits 3 OpenAI researchers amid Sam Altman's poaching claims

Arun Srinivas

Meta appoints Arun Srinivas as India head, to take over from July 1

WhatsApp

With ads and paid subscriptions, is WhatsApp Meta's next big bet?

The model gives Facebook and Instagram users who consent to be tracked a free service that is funded by advertising revenues. Alternatively, they can pay for an ad-free service. 
The EU competition watchdog said Meta will only make limited changes to its pay-or-consent model rolled out last November.
"The Commission cannot confirm at this stage if these are sufficient to comply with the main parameters of compliance outlined in its non-compliance Decision," a spokesperson said. 
"With this in mind, we will consider the next steps, including recalling that continuous non-compliance could entail the application of periodic penalty payments running as of 27 June 2025, as indicated in the non-compliance decision." Meta accused the Commission of discriminating against the company and for moving the goalposts during discussions over the last two months. 
"A user choice between a subscription for no ads service or a free ad supported service remains a legitimate business model for every company in Europe - except Meta," a Meta spokesperson said. 
"We are confident that the range of choices we offer people in the EU doesn't just comply with what the EU's rules require - it goes well beyond them." 
The EU watchdog dismissed Meta's discrimination charges, saying the DMA applies equally to all large digital companies doing business in the EU regardless of where they are incorporated or who their controlling shareholders are. 
"We have always enforced and will continue to enforce our laws fairly and without discrimination towards all companies operating in the EU, in full compliance with global rules," the Commission spokesperson said.

More From This Section

Congo army, Congo violence

Rwanda, Congo sign US-brokered deal to end deadly eastern conflict

Deepseek

Germany orders Apple, Google to remove Deepseek app over data concerns

Ali Khamenei, Donald Trump

Trump claims he saved Iran's Khamenei from 'ugly and ignominious death'

US Supreme court

US SC limits judges' power to block birthright citizenship order

SoftBank Group Corp. founder Masayoshi Son

SoftBank's Masayoshi Son ready to pass baton, bets big on AI revolution

Topics : Metaverse United States European Commission

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 28 2025 | 12:07 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayGurugram Home Price RiseDividend Stock TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEGlobe Civil Projects IPOJagannath Yatra 2025ICAI CA Final ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon