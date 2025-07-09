Home / Markets / News / Meta Infotech IPO booked 155x; check allotment status, GMP, listing date

Meta Infotech IPO received bids for around 555.53 million shares compared to 3.57 million equity shares on the offer

initial public offering, IPO
Meta Infotech IPO
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 10:35 AM IST
Meta Infotech IPO allotment status: The initial public offering (IPO) of cybersecurity solutions company, Meta Infotech, received an overwhelming response from the investors across categories on the third and final day of subscription on July 8, 2025. 
 
According to BSE data, Meta Infotech IPO was booked 155.28 times on the last day of bidding. The issue received bids for around 555.53 million shares compared to 3.57 million equity shares on the offer. 
 
The demand was led by non-institutional investors (NIIs), who subscribed to the allotted portion by 197.52 times, followed by qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) at 147.76 times and retail investors at 122.06 times. However, the portion booked for employees was subscribed to only 59 per cent. 

Here's how to check Meta Infotech IPO allotment status:

Investors who participated in the Meta Infotech IPO can check their allotment status on the official websites of BSE or Kfin Technologies, the issue registrar. 
 
Follow the steps below to check Meta Infotech IPO allotment status on BSE:
Steps to check Meta Infotech IPO allotment status on Kfin Technologies:
  • Go to the IPO allotment status page on the Kfin Technologies website - ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/
  • Choose "Meta Infotech" from the dropdown menu 
  • Enter your application number, Demat or PAN
  • Click on submit and enter the captcha to view your allotment status

Meta Infotech IPO grey market premium (GMP)

The unlisted shares of Meta Infotech were trading at ₹206 in the grey market, commanding a premium of ₹45 or 27.95 per cent compared to the upper end price of ₹161, according to the sources tracking unofficial markets. 

Meta Infotech IPO details

The SME offering opened for bidding on Friday, July 4 and closed on Tuesday, July 8, 2025. Shares of Meta Infotech are scheduled to list on the BSE SME platform on Friday, July 11, 2025. The company has set the price band in the range of ₹153 to ₹161, with a lot size of 800 shares. 
 
Hem Securities is the book-running lead manager of the issue. 

About Meta Infotech

Incorporated in 1998, Meta Infotech provides cybersecurity solutions for various industries, including banking, IT and manufacturing. The company delivers comprehensive cybersecurity solutions and services for protecting and maintaining the integrity of information and systems. It procures the cybersecurity products from various international OEMs who develop solutions to ensure secure access, defence for web applications, cloud workload protection, etc. In addition, the company has entered into agreements as authorised resellers with various OEMs for the distribution of cybersecurity products, software along with its licenses and subscriptions etc.

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 10:35 AM IST

