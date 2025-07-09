Meta Infotech IPO booked 155x; check allotment status, GMP, listing date

Meta Infotech IPO allotment status: The The initial public offering (IPO) of cybersecurity solutions company, Meta Infotech, received an overwhelming response from the investors across categories on the third and final day of subscription on July 8, 2025.

According to BSE data, Meta Infotech IPO was booked 155.28 times on the last day of bidding. The issue received bids for around 555.53 million shares compared to 3.57 million equity shares on the offer.

The demand was led by non-institutional investors (NIIs), who subscribed to the allotted portion by 197.52 times, followed by qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) at 147.76 times and retail investors at 122.06 times. However, the portion booked for employees was subscribed to only 59 per cent.

Here's how to check Meta Infotech IPO allotment status: Investors who participated in the Meta Infotech IPO can check their allotment status on the official websites of BSE or Kfin Technologies, the issue registrar. Follow the steps below to check Meta Infotech IPO allotment status on BSE: Visit the BSE IPO allotment status page - bseindia.com/static/investors/application_statuschecksystem.aspx

Select 'Equity' as issue type

From the dropdown menu, select "Meta Infotech"

Enter your application number or PAN

Complete verification

Click on 'Search' and your allotment status will appear on the screen. Steps to check Meta Infotech IPO allotment status on Kfin Technologies:

Go to the IPO allotment status page on the Kfin Technologies website - ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/

Choose "Meta Infotech" from the dropdown menu

Enter your application number, Demat or PAN

Click on submit and enter the captcha to view your allotment status Meta Infotech IPO grey market premium (GMP) The unlisted shares of Meta Infotech were trading at ₹206 in the grey market, commanding a premium of ₹45 or 27.95 per cent compared to the upper end price of ₹161, according to the sources tracking unofficial markets. Meta Infotech IPO details The SME offering opened for bidding on Friday, July 4 and closed on Tuesday, July 8, 2025. Shares of Meta Infotech are scheduled to list on the BSE SME platform on Friday, July 11, 2025. The company has set the price band in the range of ₹153 to ₹161, with a lot size of 800 shares.