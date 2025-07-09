Glenmark, Laurus Lab: Will Trump's 200% tariff threat derail pharma stocks?

Nifty PharmaCurrent Level: 22,255 Likely Target: 23,500 / 21,300 Upside Potential: 5.6% Downside Risk: 4.3% Support: 21,775 Resistance: 22,815 The Nifty Pharma index has given a breakout out on the trend line indicator on July 3. As per the daily chart, the near-term bias for the Pharma index is likely to remain positive as long as the index holds above 21,775 levels. However, the weekly chart shows presence of an overhead resistance around 22,815 levels. Thus the overall bias may remain tepid as long as the index remains in the 21,775 - 22,815 range. A breakout on the upside can potentially spurt to 23,500 levels; whereas a breakout on the downside could see the index drift back to 21,300 levels.
Glenmark PharmaCurrent Price: ₹1,817 Likely Target: ₹2,265 Upside Potential: 24.7% Support: ₹1,735; ₹1,700 Resistance: ₹1,860; ₹2,015; ₹2,140 Glenmark Pharma stock is likely to trade with a positive bias as long as the stock holds above ₹1,734 - ₹1,700 levels, wherein the super trend line and 20-Day Moving Average supports exist. On the upside, the stock can potentially surge to ₹2,265 levels, with intermediate resistance likely around ₹1,860, ₹2,015 and ₹2,140 levels.
Laurus LabsCurrent Price: ₹793 Likely Target: ₹855 Upside Potential: 7.8% Support: ₹756; ₹723; ₹707 Resistance: ₹725; ₹700 Laurus Labs is likely to trade on an upbeat note as long as the stock sustains above ₹756 levels, shows the weekly chart. The stock is trading in a fairly overbought zone on the daily scale; in case of a dip, the stock may seek support around ₹723 and ₹707 levels. On the upside, Laurus Labs stock can potentially surge to ₹855 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹700 and ₹725 levels.
Gland PharmaCurrent Price: ₹1,878 Likely Target: ₹2,130 Upside Potential: 13.4% Support: ₹1,795; ₹1,758 Resistance: ₹2,035; ₹2,080 Gland Pharma is also trading in a fairly overbought zone, with key momentum oscillators showing some signs of tiredness. In case the stock trades consistently below ₹1,870, it could dip towards the support levels of ₹1,795 and ₹1,758 levels - indicating a potential downside risk of 6.4 per cent from present levels. On the other hand, the broader trend remains up, with the likelihood of the stock testing ₹2,130 levels on its way up. Intermediate resistance for the stock can be anticipated around ₹2,035 and ₹2,080 levels.
BioconCurrent Price: ₹376 Likely Target: ₹405 Upside Potential: 7.7% Support: ₹359; ₹352 Resistance: ₹396 Biocon is likely to trade with a favourable bias as long as the stock quotes above ₹352 levels, with near support likely around its 20-DMA, which stands at ₹359. On the upside, Biocon stock can potentially jump to ₹405 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹396 levels.
One subscription. Two world-class reads.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app