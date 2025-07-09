Home / Markets / News / Glenmark, Laurus Lab: Will Trump's 200% tariff threat derail pharma stocks?

Glenmark, Laurus Lab: Will Trump's 200% tariff threat derail pharma stocks?

Donald Trump threatens of a potential 200% tariff on pharma imports; can this derail the rally in pharma shares, which have gained up to 50% in 3 months. Here's what the technical charts suggest.

Pharma shares in focus as Trump threatens up to 200% tariffs on imports. (Illustration: Binay Sinha)
Rex Cano Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 10:34 AM IST
The US president Donald Trump has threatened potential 200 per cent tariffs on pharma imports. As per reports, Trump said he plans to impose tariffs on imported pharmaceuticals, with medicine tariffs potentially reaching 200 per cent. However, he said drug-makers would be given about a year "to get their act together".  In the Indian stock markets, pharma-related shares have rallied smartly over the last three months despite the US tariff threat. The Nifty Pharma index surged nearly 16 per cent from its low of 19,121 hit on April 7, 2025. In the same period, the NSE Nifty 50 index has surged 17.4 per cent from its low.  Among individual stocks - Laurus Labs and Gland Pharma have rallied around 50 per cent from the respective April 7 lows. Another 8 pharma shares including the likes of Divi's Laboratories, Natco Pharma, Glenmark Pharma, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Ipca Laboratories, Abbott India, Zydus Lifesciences and Biocon have gained in the range of 20 - 40 per cent.  Given the recent gains in pharma shares, will Trump's 200 per cent tariff threat derail the rally? Here's what the technical charts suggest.  ALSO READ |  ITC vs HUL vs Dabur: Which is the best bet among these FMCG major shares? 

Nifty Pharma

Current Level: 22,255  Likely Target: 23,500 / 21,300  Upside Potential: 5.6%  Downside Risk: 4.3%  Support: 21,775  Resistance: 22,815  The Nifty Pharma index has given a breakout out on the trend line indicator on July 3. As per the daily chart, the near-term bias for the Pharma index is likely to remain positive as long as the index holds above 21,775 levels.  However, the weekly chart shows presence of an overhead resistance around 22,815 levels. Thus the overall bias may remain tepid as long as the index remains in the 21,775 - 22,815 range. A breakout on the upside can potentially spurt to 23,500 levels; whereas a breakout on the downside could see the index drift back to 21,300 levels. 
Nity Pharma index
 

Glenmark Pharma

Current Price: ₹1,817  Likely Target: ₹2,265  Upside Potential: 24.7%  Support: ₹1,735; ₹1,700  Resistance: ₹1,860; ₹2,015; ₹2,140  Glenmark Pharma stock is likely to trade with a positive bias as long as the stock holds above ₹1,734 - ₹1,700 levels, wherein the super trend line and 20-Day Moving Average supports exist. On the upside, the stock can potentially surge to ₹2,265 levels, with intermediate resistance likely around ₹1,860, ₹2,015 and ₹2,140 levels. 
Glenmark Pharma
 

Laurus Labs

Current Price: ₹793  Likely Target: ₹855  Upside Potential: 7.8%  Support: ₹756; ₹723; ₹707  Resistance: ₹725; ₹700  Laurus Labs is likely to trade on an upbeat note as long as the stock sustains above ₹756 levels, shows the weekly chart. The stock is trading in a fairly overbought zone on the daily scale; in case of a dip, the stock may seek support around ₹723 and ₹707 levels. On the upside, Laurus Labs stock can potentially surge to ₹855 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹700 and ₹725 levels. 
Laurus Labs
 

Gland Pharma

Current Price: ₹1,878  Likely Target: ₹2,130  Upside Potential: 13.4%  Support: ₹1,795; ₹1,758  Resistance: ₹2,035; ₹2,080  Gland Pharma is also trading in a fairly overbought zone, with key momentum oscillators showing some signs of tiredness. In case the stock trades consistently below ₹1,870, it could dip towards the support levels of ₹1,795 and ₹1,758 levels - indicating a potential downside risk of 6.4 per cent from present levels.  On the other hand, the broader trend remains up, with the likelihood of the stock testing ₹2,130 levels on its way up. Intermediate resistance for the stock can be anticipated around ₹2,035 and ₹2,080 levels. 
Gland Pharma
 

Biocon

Current Price: ₹376  Likely Target: ₹405  Upside Potential: 7.7%  Support: ₹359; ₹352  Resistance: ₹396  Biocon is likely to trade with a favourable bias as long as the stock quotes above ₹352 levels, with near support likely around its 20-DMA, which stands at ₹359. On the upside, Biocon stock can potentially jump to ₹405 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹396 levels. 
Biocon
 

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 10:34 AM IST

