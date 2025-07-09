GOCL Corp shares gain 4% on dividend announcement; payout details here

Shares of GOCL Corp rose nearly 4 per cent on Wednesday after the Hinduja group firm's board recommended a dividend of ₹10 per equity share.

The explosives maker's stock rose as much as 3.99 per cent during the day to ₹397 per share, the biggest intraday rise since July 4 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 3 per cent higher at ₹393.5 apiece, compared to a 0.03 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 10:19 AM.

Shares of the company rose for the second straight day and currently trade at 1.4 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has risen 7.7 per cent this year, compared to an 8 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. GOCL Corp has a total market capitalisation of ₹1,944.24 crore.

GOCL Corp recommends a ₹10 final dividend The company has recommended a final dividend of ₹10 per equity share (500 per cent on face value of ₹2) for the financial year 2024–25, according to an exchange filing. This is, however, subject to shareholders’ approval at the company’s 64th Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled on August 1, 2025. In line with SEBI’s listing regulations, the company has fixed Friday, July 25, 2025, as the record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders to receive the dividend. The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books will remain closed from Saturday, July 26 to Friday, August 1, 2025, for this purpose.

If approved at the AGM, the dividend, subject to deduction of applicable taxes, will be paid within the statutory timeline to shareholders holding shares in physical or electronic form as on the record date. GOCL Corp Q4 results The company reported a 368.02 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) jump in net profit to ₹23.12 crore for the quarter ended March 2025, compared to ₹4.94 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. However, revenue declined 11.17 per cent to ₹140.01 crore in the March 2025 quarter, down from ₹157.61 crore in the year-ago period.