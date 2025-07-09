Bajel Projects hits 5% upper circuit; what is driving investors' interest?

The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹2,917.23 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹313.35 per share and the 52-week low was at ₹145.2 per share.

The northward movement in stock came after the company proposed to increase its galvanization capacity to 1.1 lakh MTPA from the current 40,500 MTPA, with an investment of Rs 170 crore at its Ranjangaon facility.

"We would like to inform the exchanges about the proposed capacity addition being undertaken at the Ranjangaon facility of the company," the filing read.

The expansion is aimed at meeting captive demand and boosting sales in both domestic and international markets. The capacity will be added in a period from Q4 FY26 to Q4 FY27 in phases.

That apart, the company recently secured a 'mega' order from PowerGrid Corp, valued between ₹300-₹400 crore. The order fell under the Transmission Line Package TL04 for the Siwani–Jind (PG) 400kV double circuit (quad) transmission line, part of the REZ Phase IV (6GW) Bikaner Complex.