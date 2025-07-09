5Paisa Capital share price tanks 6% as Q1FY26 profit falls 42% YoY; details

5Paisa Capital share price fell after reporting a weak set of results in the first quarter of financial year 2026 (Q1FY26).

The company’s income dropped 24 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹77.8 crore in the June quarter of FY26 (Q1FY26), from ₹102.3 crore in the same quarter last year (Q1FY25).

Profit before tax (PBT) plunged 42 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹15.5 crore in Q1FY26, from ₹26.9 crore in the same quarter last year.

Profit after tax, too, dropped 42 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹11.5 crore, from ₹20.1 crore a year ago.

Total comprehensive income also saw a 43 per cent drop to ₹11.5 crore in Q1FY26, from ₹20.1 crore in the same quarter last year.

However, the sequential performance was far better. For the quarter ended June 30, 2025, the company reported a total income of ₹77.8 crore, marking a 9 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) increase from ₹71.4 crore in the previous quarter (Q4FY25). Profit before tax rose 15 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹15.5 crore from ₹13.5 crore in Q4FY25, while profit after tax also increased 15 per cent to ₹11.5 crore from ₹10.1 crore in Q4FY25.