Bank of India shares rise 3% after Q2 business update; check details here

Bank of India's global business rose to ₹15.61 trillion, up 11.8 per cent Y-o-Y from ₹13.97 trillion in the same period last year

SI Reporter Mumbai
Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 12:49 PM IST

Shares of Bank of India (BoI) rose nearly 3 per cent on Tuesday after the lender reported a healthy growth across its key parameters for the quarter ended 30 September 2025. 
 
The lender's stock rose as much as 2.71 per cent during the day to ₹129.4 per share, the biggest intraday rise since September 30 this year. Bank of India stock pared gains to trade 0.8 per cent higher at ₹126.9 apiece, compared to a 0.33 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 12:30 PM. 
 
Shares of the company rose for the sixth straight session, rising 10 per cent in the process. The counter has risen 25 per cent this year, compared to a 6.4 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Bank of India has a total market capitalisation of ₹57,818.88 crore. 
 

Bank of India Q2 update

The bank's global business rose to ₹15.61 trillion, up 11.8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹13.97 trillion in the same period last year, the lender said in an exchange filing. Global deposits increased to ₹8,53,301 crore, up 10.08 per cent Y-o-Y, while gross advances (global) grew 13.94 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹7.08 trillion.
 
On the domestic front, deposits rose to ₹7.30 trillion, marking an 8.53 per cent Y-o-Y increase. Retail term deposits surged 14.15 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹3.45 trillion, and domestic gross advances climbed 14.62 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹5.96 trillion.

Bank of India reported a 32.2 per cent Y-o-Y rise in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 2025 at ₹2,252 crore, up from ₹1,703 crore in the same quarter last year. The growth was driven by an expansion in advances across retail, MSME, and overseas segments.  CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY

Chola Securities initiates coverage

Chola Securities initiated coverage late September with an 'Accumulate' rating and a target price of ₹156 per share. It cited that the bank has implemented a strategic approach for its personal loan offerings, with a maximum tenure of five years and a ticket size of up to ₹20 lakh, which can extend to ₹30 lakh for select segments.
 
The brokerage noted that the bank is focused on reducing its cost-to-income ratio, which stood at 51.31 per cent in Q1 FY26. The bank has guided for a full-year FY26 ratio of 51 per cent, factoring in ongoing IT development expenses expected over the next 1-2 years, Chola Securities said. 
 
These costs are anticipated to decline thereafter, with only maintenance expenses remaining, potentially improving the cost-to-income ratio to 48 per cent over the next two years, it said. 
 

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 12:48 PM IST

