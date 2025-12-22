HCC share price extends rally into 3rd session, surges over 11% on Monday

HCC share price today: Hindustan Construction Company share price surged over 11 per cent on Monday as a major order win helped the counter sustain a strong buying momentum. The stock has been rising for the third session in a row, having surged 19.65 per cent during the period.

Hindustan Construction Company share price rose 11.65 per cent to the day’s high of ₹20.70, the highest level since December 5. The counter pared some gains to trade 6.47 per cent higher at ₹19.67 as of 1:57 PM, compared to 0.69 per cent advance in the Nifty 50 index. So far in the session, the stock has seen a volume of 4.91 million shares on the BSE, as compared to a two-week average volume of 3.55 million shares.

The counter touched a 52-week low of ₹16.92 on December 16 and a 52-week high of ₹37.82 on December 20, 2024. On a year to date basis, the Hindustan Construction Company share price has slumped 38.91 per cent in the current calendar year. Why did HCC share price rise today? Hindustan Construction Company share price has been on an uptrend, after hitting a 52-week low last week, as it secured a contract worth ₹907 crore from Indian railways in a joint venture. HCC–VCCL Joint Venture won the contract from the Northeast Frontier Railway to build a New Tunnel-28 on the Tupul–lmphal new broad gauge railway line. Hindustan Construction Company holds a 65 per cent stake in the joint venture, the company said in an exchange filing on December 19.

The construction company will provide comprehensive design, engineering, and commissioning services to build the 3.5-kilometre main tunnel. Hindustan Construction Company will also design, proof-check of bros-gauge ballast-less track, followed by the supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of all related systems and structures required for railway operations. In a separate exchange filing, the company informed that ICRA Credit Rating has reaffirmed its long-term rating at 'BB(Stable)' for Hindustan Construction Company's non-convertible debentures amounting to ₹823.90 crore. Meanwhile, the company is aiming to complete rights issue worth ₹1,000–1,100 crore in the third quarter of the current financial year. HCC financials