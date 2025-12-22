Home / Markets / News / HCC share price extends rally into 3rd session, surges over 11% on Monday

HCC share price extends rally into 3rd session, surges over 11% on Monday

Hindustan Construction Company is currently recovering from its 52-week low of ₹16.92, touched on December 16, 2025

HCC shar epice rose over 11 per cent on December 22, 2025
HCC share price extended gains to third session and jumped over 11%.
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2025 | 3:13 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
HCC share price today: Hindustan Construction Company share price surged over 11 per cent on Monday as a major order win helped the counter sustain a strong buying momentum. The stock has been rising for the third session in a row, having surged 19.65 per cent during the period. 
 
Hindustan Construction Company share price rose 11.65 per cent to the day’s high of ₹20.70, the highest level since December 5. The counter pared some gains to trade 6.47 per cent higher at ₹19.67 as of 1:57 PM, compared to 0.69 per cent advance in the Nifty 50 index.   So far in the session, the stock has seen a volume of 4.91 million shares on the BSE, as compared to a two-week average volume of 3.55 million shares. 
 
The counter touched a 52-week low of ₹16.92 on December 16 and a 52-week high of ₹37.82 on December 20, 2024.
 
On a year to date basis, the Hindustan Construction Company share price has slumped 38.91 per cent in the current calendar year. 
 
Why did HCC share price rise today?
 
Hindustan Construction Company share price has been on an uptrend, after hitting a 52-week low last week, as it secured a contract worth ₹907 crore from Indian railways in a joint venture.  
 
HCC–VCCL Joint Venture won the contract from the Northeast Frontier Railway to build a New Tunnel-28 on the Tupul–lmphal new broad gauge railway line. Hindustan Construction Company holds a 65 per cent stake in the joint venture, the company said in an exchange filing on December 19. 
 
The construction company will provide comprehensive design, engineering, and commissioning services to build the 3.5-kilometre main tunnel. Hindustan Construction Company will also design, proof-check of bros-gauge ballast-less track, followed by the supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of all related systems and structures required for railway operations. 
 
In a separate exchange filing, the company informed that ICRA Credit Rating has reaffirmed its long-term rating at 'BB(Stable)' for Hindustan Construction Company's non-convertible debentures amounting to ₹823.90 crore. 
 
Meanwhile, the company is aiming to complete rights issue worth ₹1,000–1,100 crore in the third quarter of the current financial year.   HCC financials
 
Hindustan Construction Company reported that its standalone net profit declined 27 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹36.7 crore during the July to September quarter (Q2FY26) from ₹50.2 crore.The standalone earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (Ebitda) margin was at 16.2 per cent in the second quarter compared to 17.8 per cent in the corresponding period of the previous financial year, the company said in its investor presentation. 
 
Hindustan Construction Company has a total outstanding debt of ₹3,050 crore as of October 31
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex at day's high, up 650pts; Nifty atop 26,150; IT, metal shares outperform

Motilal Oswal favours Maruti, M&M, TVS Motor as auto sector momentum holds

KEC International jumps over 7% as Delhi HC stays Power Grid's bidding ban

Fedbank Financial Services gains 5% as board clears ₹200-crore NCD issue

Triveni Engineering rises 3% on Delhi entry with premium whisky launch

Topics :Hindustan Construction CompanyMarketsNifty indexS&P BSE SensexBuzzing stocksbuzzing stockMarket news

First Published: Dec 22 2025 | 2:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story