Kinetic Engineering shares surge 15% on JioThings partnership for EVs

Shares of Kinetic Engineering Ltd. surged nearly 15 per cent on Monday after its subsidiary, Kinetic Watts and Volts, announced a technology partnership with JioThings to integrate next-generation digital and connected features into its electric two-wheeler models.

The auto components maker's stock rose as much as 14.77 per cent during the day to ₹314 per share, the biggest intraday rise since December 5 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 8.5 per cent higher at ₹296 apiece, compared to a 0.70 per cent advance in Sensex as of 2:57 PM.

Shares of the company snapped a four-day losing streak. The counter has risen 80 per cent this year, compared to a 9.5 per cent advance in the benchmark Sensex. Kinetic Engineering has a total market capitalisation of ₹685.48 crore.

Kinetic Watts partners with Jio Things The electric mobility arm of Kinetic Engineering Ltd. has entered into a technology partnership with Jio Things Ltd., a subsidiary of Jio Platforms, to integrate connected and voice-enabled technologies across its upcoming electric two-wheeler models. As part of the collaboration, KWV will embed Jio’s Internet of Things (IoT)–based connected mobility platform in all future models, enabling features such as voice-assisted vehicle controls, smart digital instrument clusters with real-time data, and connected diagnostics, the company said. The partnership will also bring telematics, cloud-based analytics for fleet operators, and enhanced infotainment applications, aimed at improving safety, convenience, and performance monitoring for riders, the company said. It said the integration will ensure a uniform and scalable digital experience across its product portfolio, aligned with its focus on building intelligent and future-ready mobility solutions for Indian customers.