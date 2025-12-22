Home / Markets / News / Kinetic Engineering shares surge 15% on JioThings partnership for EVs

Kinetic Engineering shares surge 15% on JioThings partnership for EVs

Kinetic Engineering shares rose 15 per cent after its subsidiary, Kinetic Watts and Volts, announced a technology partnership with JioThings

Kinetic Engineering share price
SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2025 | 3:22 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Shares of Kinetic Engineering Ltd. surged nearly 15 per cent on Monday after its subsidiary, Kinetic Watts and Volts, announced a technology partnership with JioThings to integrate next-generation digital and connected features into its electric two-wheeler models.
 
The auto components maker's stock rose as much as 14.77 per cent during the day to ₹314 per share, the biggest intraday rise since December 5 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 8.5 per cent higher at ₹296 apiece, compared to a 0.70 per cent advance in Sensex as of 2:57 PM. 
 
Shares of the company snapped a four-day losing streak. The counter has risen 80 per cent this year, compared to a 9.5 per cent advance in the benchmark Sensex. Kinetic Engineering has a total market capitalisation of ₹685.48 crore. 

Kinetic Watts partners with Jio Things 

The electric mobility arm of Kinetic Engineering Ltd. has entered into a technology partnership with Jio Things Ltd., a subsidiary of Jio Platforms, to integrate connected and voice-enabled technologies across its upcoming electric two-wheeler models.
 
As part of the collaboration, KWV will embed Jio’s Internet of Things (IoT)–based connected mobility platform in all future models, enabling features such as voice-assisted vehicle controls, smart digital instrument clusters with real-time data, and connected diagnostics, the company said.
 
The partnership will also bring telematics, cloud-based analytics for fleet operators, and enhanced infotainment applications, aimed at improving safety, convenience, and performance monitoring for riders, the company said. It said the integration will ensure a uniform and scalable digital experience across its product portfolio, aligned with its focus on building intelligent and future-ready mobility solutions for Indian customers.
 
"This collaboration also stays true to our motto of 'Easy' a philosophy already visible in practical features such as Easy Key, Easy Flip and Easy Charge; and now strengthened with seamless digital experiences that simplify ownership for our customers," Ajinkya Firodia, vice chairman & managing director, Kinetic Watt, said. 
 
This collaboration builds upon the Kinetic Group’s 50-year legacy of mobility innovation, from iconic twowheelers like the Luna and DX to new-age EV platforms, the company said in the statement. "The integration of IoT and voice-led digital systems marks a bold new phase in KWV’s evolution into a next-generation electric mobility company."
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

R R Kabel hits record high, stock zooms 108% from April low; upside left?

Motilal Oswal favours Maruti, M&M, TVS Motor as auto sector momentum holds

KMEW soars 17%; smallcap stock zooms 125% from September low; here's why

KEC International jumps over 7% as Delhi HC stays Power Grid's bidding ban

Fedbank Financial Services gains 5% as board clears ₹200-crore NCD issue

Topics :Buzzing stocksMarketsMarkets Sensex NiftyNifty50S&P BSE Sensex

First Published: Dec 22 2025 | 3:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story